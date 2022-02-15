newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mersey Community Hospital has been proposed as an ideal location for a rural generalists training hub by the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine. Former college president Dennis Pashen is expected later this week to discuss the proposal before a Legislative Council committee inquiring into rural health services in Tasmania. In a submission to the commitee, the college said the training hub would provide much needed procedural services to the North-West region and serve as a springboard for the rollout of services to other areas and facilities. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire The college said there was a maldistribution of medical practitioners across the country which had led to an oversupply of doctors in urban areas and shortages in rural and regional areas. "Australian trained medical graduates today are less likely to work either as general practitioners or in rural communities compared to graduates in previous decades," it said. "Rural areas continue to remain substantially dependent on international medical graduate doctors who comprise almost half of the general practitioner workforce in rural areas." READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent The college said a training hub at the Mersey Community Hospital had the potential to significantly improve access to a wider range of services to Tasmania's rural communities. Rural generalists work in a range of settings such as private general practice, primary health care clinics and hospitals. According to the college, they also have an advanced skill in one of a range of areas such as obstetrics, emergency care, mental health, palliative care or anaesthetics. READ MORE: State's education portfolio still up in the air Rural generalists are considered particularly beneficial as they improve access to procedural and emergency situations for regional populations and they reduce health care costs or the need for patients to travel extensively. The college noted in its submission that increased usage of telehealth could extend the scope of practice of rural generalists, though it has warned against a reliance on the technology. It said a reliance could result in a decline of face-to-face visitation of specialist services to rural areas and a reduction in the levels of equipment, staffing and skills in rural facilities and services. Heads of school in medicine, health sciences, nursing and psychological sciences from the University of Tasmania will attend the Legislative Council inquiry hearings on Thursday. Representatives from Oral Health Services Tasmania will also attend. The committee has previously heard that it was not uncommon for teenagers in rural areas to have teeth removed due to the inaccessibility of dental health care.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/c3901551-a2dc-4c1b-a911-15cff82748a2.PNG/r3_13_2989_1700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg