A pilot helping firefighting efforts at Pipers Brook has been critically injured after crashing his helicopter this afternoon. Police and emergency services were called to the scene near Pipers Brook Road about 3.20pm. Initial investigations suggest the pilot crashed in a paddock. Tasmania Fire Service acting deputy chief Jeff Harper described it as a tragic incident. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent "Our hearts go out to the man's family and loved ones at this difficult time," he said. "Our thoughts are also with our people and others who have been working very closely with the man involved to help fight the Lebrina fires. "We will be working with police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and other authorities so that this incident is fully investigated. "It is a very tragic situation, especially because it has involved someone who was working hard to fight the Lebrina fires to help our community safe. "Understandably this is a very distressing incident for everyone involved and we will be ensuring our people have access to all available support." READ MORE: Missing fisherman found dead in Lake Burbury Details of the man's injuries were not released. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was expected to undertake an investigation. The bushfire the man was assisting with - which is impacting the Pipers Brook, Lebrina, Wyena and Golconda areas - was downgraded from a 'Watch and Act' alert status to a 'Advice' status over the weekend and the TFS alert page currently lists the bushfire as "no immediate threat". Water bombers and helicopters have been helping combat the bushfire since it began in on Thursday and ramped up efforts on Saturday when the fire began to spread more rapidly. Anyone with information who may have seen the aircraft near Pipers Brook just before the crash should call Launceston Police on 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

