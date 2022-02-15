news, local-news,

A Prospect Vale man walked out of the Launceston Magistrates Court despite copping a 25-week jail sentence for swinging an axe and punching an off duty police officer in a wild CBD brawl in May, 2020. Luke Andrew Krushka, 23, was found guilty in December of two counts of assault police, two counts of common assault, and a count of possessing a dangerous article in a public place. Magistrate Ken Stanton sentenced Krushka to jail for the offences. READ MORE: TFS and SES remain on the ground of a bushfire near Lebrina However, he suspended 16 weeks of the jail sentence for 18 months on the condition that he comply with the conditions of 12 month Community Correction Order. Mr Stanton then bailed Krushka upon the undertaking that he file a notice of review in the Supreme Court of Tasmania. Krushka was ordered to appear on March 15 2022. During the case the court heard that off-duty police officer Thomas Moir, his brother Matthew Moir and two friends were crossing the pedestrian crossing at the corner of Bathurst and York streets when Mr Krushka revved his vehicle loudly. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent Witnesses gave evidence that Thomas Moir held up his middle finger to Mr Krushka which prompted Krushka to pull over and confront the men. The court heard that a number of punches were thrown and one witness said the axe had been swung and missed Thomas Moir by about 30 centimetres. Witnesses gave evidence that Mr Moir showed his police badge but the brawl continued. A witness travelling with Krushka said he grabbed the axe from his hands during the brawl and held it over his shoulder as if he was going to cut a tree. But the witness said that while Mr Krushka ran at the men he did not get anywhere near them. The court heard that Krushka's partner had seen one man stick his finger up and that Mr Krushka was upset because there was no need for it. READ MORE: Missing fisherman found dead in Lake Burbury She said she tried to intervene because she thought Krushka was going to get himself in big trouble. She said she saw Krushka with the axe and saw one man running backwards. In an interview with police, Krushka said that he snatched the axe out of Mr Thomas's hands and waved it at the men. "If you come any closer I will hit you with it," he said during the interview. Mr Krushka that there were at least five metres between himself with the axe and the men. He did not agree that the swing of the axe missed by 30cm. He said that he had hit Mr Moir with a right fist to the eye in self-defence after he got punched to the lip. "We were both in the wrong," he said to police in the interview. He said that he had punched Mr Moir's brother, Matthew. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government begins new plan to curb family violence In his decision Mr Stanton said that Constable Moir bore some responsibility for what happened by "flipping the bird". "If Senior Constable Moir had exercised some restraint, if he had refrained from 'flipping the bird' as the gesture was referred to in the evidence, it seems likely that none of the violence which ensued would have occurred," Mr Stanton said in his written decision. "In that way he bears some responsibility for what followed." Krushka was the recipient of two suspended sentences for cases in 2019 and 2020. He received a three-month suspended sentence in December 2020 after pleading guilty to a common assault in November 2019. He also pleaded guilty to driving offences committed on January 1, 2020, when as a disqualified driver he test drove an unregistered and uninsured motorbike on a public road in Ravenswood. The three-month suspended sentence followed a four-month suspended sentence which he received on December 13, 2019, for two common assaults, unlawful possession of a dangerous article in a public place and use of a controlled drug. In that case, the court heard that Mr Krushka used MDMA before assaulting a man at Riverbend Park with a baseball bat on October 30, 2019 - an attack which Magistrate Simon Brown described when sentencing as "very nasty indeed". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

