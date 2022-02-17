Edward Richards drove through red light after crash
A Westbury man will serve 10 months in jail after guilt on a series of driving offences resulted in the activation of a six-month suspended jail sentence dating back to 2017.
Edward Richards, 40, pleaded guilty in January to disqualified driving, failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash, disobeying a red light, driving without due care and attention and possessing a dangerous article in a public place on June 16, 2020.
Magistrate Duncan Fairley sentenced Richards to four months in jail and a 24-month disqualification from driving on the latest charges.
The court heard that Richards was a disqualified driver when caught driving in Westbury on May 10, 2020. He had been disqualified from driving from September 2018 to September 2020. A week later he was intercepted at Hagley doing 126km/h in a 100km/h zone and when breath tested he exceeded 0.05.
In June police attended a multi-vehicle crash at the corner of David Street and Elphin Road where Richards had failed to stop.
A driver was waiting to turn into Elphin Road when Richards accelerated sharply and crashed into the rear of his car causing it to jolt forward.
"The defendant reversed away and crashed into the front of a vehicle driven by a female complainant with her infant son in the car," a police prosecutor said.
"The defendant then drove off and travelled through a red traffic light."
Police attended an address in Ravenswood shortly after and the car drove off and evaded police.
Police later located a vehicle in Newstead that was stuck on an embankment in which Richards and a female were asleep in the vehicle heavily under the influence of alcohol. Police seized a Stanley knife from him.
The four month sentence was added to a six-month suspended sentence handed down to Richards in July, 2017 for stealing a $35,000 Subaru Outback from Marshall Auto Repairs at Legana.
