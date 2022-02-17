news, local-news,

A Westbury man will serve 10 months in jail after guilt on a series of driving offences resulted in the activation of a six-month suspended jail sentence dating back to 2017. Edward Richards, 40, pleaded guilty in January to disqualified driving, failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash, disobeying a red light, driving without due care and attention and possessing a dangerous article in a public place on June 16, 2020. Magistrate Duncan Fairley sentenced Richards to four months in jail and a 24-month disqualification from driving on the latest charges. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order The court heard that Richards was a disqualified driver when caught driving in Westbury on May 10, 2020. He had been disqualified from driving from September 2018 to September 2020. A week later he was intercepted at Hagley doing 126km/h in a 100km/h zone and when breath tested he exceeded 0.05. In June police attended a multi-vehicle crash at the corner of David Street and Elphin Road where Richards had failed to stop. A driver was waiting to turn into Elphin Road when Richards accelerated sharply and crashed into the rear of his car causing it to jolt forward. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death "The defendant reversed away and crashed into the front of a vehicle driven by a female complainant with her infant son in the car," a police prosecutor said. "The defendant then drove off and travelled through a red traffic light." Police attended an address in Ravenswood shortly after and the car drove off and evaded police.READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site Police later located a vehicle in Newstead that was stuck on an embankment in which Richards and a female were asleep in the vehicle heavily under the influence of alcohol. Police seized a Stanley knife from him. The four month sentence was added to a six-month suspended sentence handed down to Richards in July, 2017 for stealing a $35,000 Subaru Outback from Marshall Auto Repairs at Legana.

