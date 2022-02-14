Onlooker: Lebrina bushfire 'went off like a bomb' over the weekend

newsletters, editors-pick-list, lebrina, bushfire, fire, pipers brook, tfs, tasmanian fire service

Tasmania Fire Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and Reliance Forest Fibres are continuing to battle a bushfire impacting the area surrounding Pipers Brook, Lebrina, Wyena and Golconda. The fire's threat level has once again been downgraded to 'Advice' following a difficult and changeable weekend. One resident with a front row seat to the blaze over the weekend was Kevin Bell, who was one of the first to call in the fire, which began as a controlled burn on Thursday. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent He said at the time, he was told that the burn was "nothing to worry about" and only one square kilometre in size. "It's definitely bigger than one square kilometre," he told fire services at the time. Less than 20 minutes later, Mr Bell said the fire was beginning to look "out of control". However, once fire services had arrived and water bombers began to combat the blaze on Thursday night, conditions improved and by the beginning of the weekend it seemed that the fire was all but over. "I rang friends and said, 'This [the bushfire] was all done and dusted'," Mr Bell said. He had spoken too soon, however, as by later on Saturday visible flames were once again spreading through the valley and the threat was upgraded to "Watch and Act" by the TFS. READ MORE: Missing fisherman found dead in Lake Burbury "When it took off on Saturday morning there wasn't a breath of wind. It wasn't there one minute and then the next minute, bang, it was like somebody had a bomb or dosed 20 litres of petrol on it and threw in a match," he said. "It's scary. The warning was on 'Advice', then the wind changed and suddenly we were on 'Watch and Act' again," he said. Efforts by fire services managed to rein in the fire by Monday morning, at which point the TFS was listing the bushfire as "no immediate threat" but was continuing to ask the public to monitor conditions. According to Mr Bell, watching the fire change so quickly over the weekend has given him a new respect for the dangers bushfires can pose. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government begins new plan to curb family violence "You can look around, think you're safe and go inside for a cuppa' and by the time you've come out suddenly you have something to worry about," he said. "You gotta give it respect and you can't take your eye off it."

