Residents of a retirement village in the state's North- East are leading a community-run art project, with a historically informative twist. OneCare's The Manor Gardens Retirement Village residents association members are seeking help from the broader Launceston community to create a photographic exhibition exploring the history of Kings Meadows. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire The exhibition is set to form part of the City of Launceston's ABCDE Learning Site project, which is a collaborative initiative shared between the City of Launceston and the international community and economic development consultancy, Bank of I.D.E.A.S. The project is aimed at enabling the community to identify its assets, build connections and create change to benefit the area. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent The exhibition will be displayed at The Manor's Bruce Davison Centre, the facility's communal hall and regular meeting place. The Manor Gardens Residents Association President Steve Coull said the residents had chosen "It's about time" as the title of the exhibition. READ MORE: State's education portfolio still up in the air "Recently we had the Bruce Davison Centre repainted and the thought among the residents was that we'd put a call out to the Launceston community for old photos of Kings Meadows and nearby areas to put on display," he said. "We thought it would be a lovely idea to bring people together through an exhibition of old photographs of the suburb from different points in the past." "There are lots of older people in the Kings Meadows area and we hope they'll be able to visit and view the photos and remember where they were and what they were doing in years past, and be able to share those memories with family and friends." READ MORE: Tasmanian Government begins new plan to curb family violence Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten congratulated the residents on their project. "Community initiatives like this are what the City of Launceston's Learning Site project is all about - a grass-roots approach, using the community's own ideas and passion," he said. People with photos were encouraged to email Mr Coull at scoull25@gmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

