Tasmania Police advised they are on site at a multiple vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon at Cressy. The incident was at the intersection of Green Rises Road and Cressy Road, Cressy. No injuries have been reported, however the road is partially blocked. Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible. More to come.

