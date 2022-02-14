newsletters, editors-pick-list,

George Town, Lilydale and North Launceston product Toby Nankervis has been appointed Richmond Football Club's co-captain. The triple-premiership winning ruckman will lead the club with defender Dylan Grimes this season. They replace Trent Cotchin who guided the club to three premierships in four years. READ MORE: President says Knights will use grant to benefit many clubs The pair are the 41st and 42nd appointed VFL/AFL captains of the club and the first co-captains. Nankervis, 27, graciously accepted the leadership role in front of teammates on Monday. "I'd just like to acknowledge what Trent has done for the footy club over the last period," he said. "I've been so grateful to run out behind you, Cotch. "And they're big shoes to fill obviously but Grimesy and I are up for the challenge. "We've just got to attack it, we'll make some mistakes along the way and we're up for the fight and I can't wait to continue the journey we're on." Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said the new co-captains led by example. "Dylan and Toby play football the way we think it should be played. They are tough, uncompromising, and team-oriented," he said. Nankervis was drafted by Sydney at pick 35 in 2013. He played 12 games for the Swans before switching to the Tigers. Nankervis played juniors at Lilydale and seniors at George Town and North Launceston before being drafted.

