sport, local-sport,

Devonport jockey Ismail Toker's win on More Than Exceed in the $125,000 Thomas Lyons at Elwick on Sunday may have opened the door to more opportunities over the Launceston Cup carnival. Two-state trainer Phillip Stokes, who has stables at Pakenham and Morphettville, originally booked Toker for just the one race. "But now that I've won, they want me on the horse again if he stays for the Mowbray Stakes (on Launceston Cup day)," Toker said. "And they could be bringing other horses as well. "They've got one in the Launceston Cup and I think I'm going to ride it if it comes - they're going to let me know." Toker said the stable decided on a local rider for More Than Exceed after Brett Prebble and Craig Williams decided not to make the trip. "The horse was staying with Gary White and he recommended me," the jockey said. The Thomas Lyons was Toker's second richest win in Tasmania. It is surpassed only by his win on Turk Warrior in the $150,000 Gold Sovereign Stakes 12 months ago. He's also won two $100,000 races on Turk Warrior - the Elwick Stakes and 3YO Cup - and the $100,000 Devonport Cup on Powercharged in 2017. James Cummings is one of three interstate trainers with entries for the $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks at Mowbray on Sunday. Cummings has nominated the Godolphin-owned Honeycreeper, a last-start winner over 1600m at Sandown. Patrick Payne, who won the Tasmanian Derby with The Nephew, has entered Pearl Rain who won over 2000m at Colac last Friday. And, Warrnambool trainer Matt Williams could be represented by the OTI-owned Prospettiva who won over 1700m at Warrnambool at only her second start. Bundle Of Fun, the unlucky runner of last Friday's Strutt Stakes, counts as another interstate entry but is currently being trained by Adam Trinder. Mornington trainer Shane Nichols has entered Blonde Venture - unplaced at her only start at Pakenham - for Sunday's $75,000 Magic Millions 2YO Classic. The $65,000 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic has two interstate entries - Invincible Bay trained by Lloyd Kennewell and Quindi Pensi trained by Mathew Brown. Ho Ho Khan wasn't the only former Hong Kong galloper to win at Elwick on Hobart Cup day. Seven Mile Beach trainer Joel Flannery won the Class 1 Handicap with Fivefingerdiscount, having his first start in Tasmania. The now five-year-old was sent to Hong Kong as an unraced younger horse but, according to the Inglis digital web site where he was offered for sale, he 'didn't acclimatise'. He returned to Australia without racing and had three starts for Patrick Payne late last year for a win and two seconds. Again according to the Inglis sale catalogue, he was then put on the market because he 'wasn't living up to owner expectations'. Flannery's clients bought him for $37,500. The trainer said he didn't think he had the gelding fit enough to win first-up in Hobart. "But, he was ridden a treat and showed his class," Flannery said. "Hopefully it's onwards and upwards from here and we'll probably look for a race for him on Launceston Cup day." Erica Byrne Burke settled Fivefingerdiscount in second place, moved outside the leader at the 400m and came three wide on the home turn. He raced clear to win by 1-1/2 lengths from Lord Whitegate and Gee Gee Raindrops. Byrne Burke is second on the jockeys' premiership with 32 wins, 11 behind Codi Jordan. The $20,000 Sinbad Bay final at Mowbray on Sunday night has become a talking point after the first horse past the post was relegated to last. The 'winner' Magician caused severe interference in the home straight to Mayleejae Eagle who fell before regaining his feet and finishing at the rear of the field. A last-versus-first protest was dismissed because, as chief steward Steve Shinn explained, to uphold the protest stewards needed to be certain that Mayleejae Eagle was going to finish in front of Magician. And they weren't. But, under the rule used to relegate Magician, they didn't have to be certain that the interference altered the finishing order. The only requirement under Rule 66 (g) for a horse to be disqualified or placed in a lower finishing position is that it changed course in the home straight and "prejudiced the chances of another runner". "The panel agreed that Magician had certainly prejudiced the chances of Mayleejay Eagle so Magician was relegated to the position directly behind that horse, which happened to be last," Shinn said. "The interference was as bad as it gets. "Relegation is rare however the stewards' panel was unanimous that the circumstances in this case warranted its use." If it's any consolation to Magician's connections, had Mayleejay Eagle not completed the horse, Magician could not have been placed behind him in the finishing order and therefore would have been disqualified outright. If disqualified, he would not have earned the $200 prizemoney paid to all unplaced runners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/76fc39c9-5db7-4985-9166-5578b37ef716.jpg/r730_271_4670_2497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg