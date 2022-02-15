newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Riverside's Jake Birtwhistle has come out in strong support of Tasmania's interest in being a possible host or co-host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026. Riverside's two-time Commonwealth Games medallist explained that the event could be a landmark moment for the next generation of Tasmanian athletes. "I was super excited to see the news. I can't imagine how inspiring that would be for a younger version of myself when I was first getting into sport," he said. "It would be amazing for all young Tasmanians to experience a Tasmanian Commonwealth Games and launch the dreams of future generations." READ MORE: Australia the perfect place for Commonwealth Games 2026 The potential of a home Commonwealth Games in the truest sense of the word would mean a lot to the 27-year-old in what could be his final opportunity to participate in the event. "I imagine 2026 would be my last opportunity to make another Comm Games team, to think I could be ending my short course triathlon career in a major games at home in Tasmania is amazing," he said. "Racing the Gold Coast Comm games in 2018 was one of my favourite racing experiences ever, and I expect will always be a special event to look back on. For me it was my first major games experience so to wear the green and gold on home soil with with the support of the home crowd was amazing." READ MORE: Tasmania keen on Commonwealth Games 2026 bid Birtwhistle joins fellow Commonwealth Games representatives Rebecca Van Asch and Stewart McSweyn in supporting the bid for one of the world's largest sporting events in their home state. That support comes after Premier Peter Gutwein officially wrote to Commonwealth Games chief executive Craig Phillips to register the state's interest the event. While Birtwhistle's attention is firmly on Birmingham's games later this year, which replaced Durban in South Africa as the host city, Tasmania would be a personal bucket list item for the Triathlon star. "Birmingham is a key focus of mine for this year, and a Tassie Comm Games would have to rank at the top if I had the opportunity in my career," he said. "I'm always telling my competitors how great Tassie is, it'd be amazing to get to race here and really show them. "With the whole Commonwealth and the sporting world watching it would be an amazing way to showcase our beautiful state." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/2f06f772-157f-405d-927a-c768db664eed.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg