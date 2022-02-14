sport, local-sport,

Tasmania has had a long and successful history in combined events and it seems the state is enjoying a revival among its teenage athletes. At the Australian Under 15 to Under 18 Combined Events Championships in Sydney on the weekend, not only did 11 rising heptathletes and decathletes toe the line (eight of them from the north of the state) but three reached the medal dais. READ MORE: Eaves ready to deliver after good track form at Junior Track Series Newstead Athletics' Alex Wojcik has improved by 1200 points across the event's 10 disciplines since his first decathlon in November. His Sydney score of 5665 points also delivered him the bronze medal in the Australian men's under-17 championship. His clubmate Abbey Berlese went one step further up the dais with a silver medal in the under-16 women's heptathlon title, her score of 4630 points - just 82 points behind gold medallist Queenslander, Charlotte McAuliffe. North Launceston's Isabella Wing finished one spot further back overall to take the bronze medal with 4522. Their scores were personal bests by 448 and 324 points respectively. Other Tasmanian results: Under-17 women's heptathlon Under-15 women's heptathlon Under-16 men's heptathlon Under-15 men's heptathlon Meanwhile at the Adelaide Invitational, Tasmania's second-fastest ever male Jacob Despard set a personal best of 10.33 seconds in finishing fifth in a crack at the men's 100 metres in which fellow Tasmanian Jack Hale ran a best-ever season opener of 10.26. Olympic semi-finalist Rohan Browning was victorious in a slick 10.12. Despard equalled his 200m best of 20.94 seconds in taking third in that event behind South Australia's rising star Aidan Murphy who won in 20.66.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/a5a8ba55-d02f-4c47-8963-832d92f01693.jpg/r0_84_4288_2507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg