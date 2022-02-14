community,

Sir John Ramsay made an incredible contribution to medicine in Launceston from 1898 to 1944. He was Surgeon Superintendent of the Launceston General Hospital from 1898 to 1912, established St Margaret's Hospital and chaired the LGH Board for 11 years. He was created a Knight Bachelor in 1939 for "services to surgery", the first Launcestonian and medical man in Tasmania to be so honoured. But Sir John's achievements went well beyond the medical field. On his death on February 7, 1944, The Examiner commented, "No detailed description of Sir John Ramsay's work could cover adequately his greatest asset which was one of personality and sound and general competence which justified his cheery disposition." The Governor of Tasmania, Sir Ernest Clark, commented, "The community spirit and generosity were very strongly developed in him. His innumerable tangible kindnesses were very rarely revealed, and he covered an extraordinary range." Sir John served as Chair of the Northern Tasmanian Division of the St John Ambulance Association for 17 years. He was appointed Commander Brother of the Order of St John of Jerusalem in 1937. With Lady Ramsay, he gave valuable support to the St John Ambulance and frequently lent his home Ruglen for demonstrations of first aid and for garden parties. In February 1924, Dr Ramsay played a key role in recruiting 25 members for the proposed Rotary Club of Launceston, the first to meet in Tasmania, two days before Hobart. Dr Ramsay was the first president, and served a second term from 1926 to 1927, the only two-time member of the club until the late Charles Black in 2016-2017. Other positions he held included President of the Tasmanian Aero Club, Vice President of the Royal Automobile Association, President and Trustee of the Launceston Club, Vice President of the Caledonian Pipe Band, and executive positions with the Crippled Children's Association, Anti-Cancer Society and Red Cross Society. Sir John was awarded the RSL's Certificate of Appreciation and merit badge in 1924 for his work with returned soldiers. In business, Sir John served as first chairman of both the Equity Trustee Company of Tasmania, and the Portland Cement Company. He was a director of the Kiwi Polish Company, which was established by his brother, William. Sir John excelled in sport, notably billiards, cricket and golf. In cricket, he represented Tasmania against Victoria at the MCG where, as fieldsman, he scored a "pair" in his turns at bat. In club cricket, he once scored 217 runs in under three hours on the Launceston Cricket Ground. He really made his mark with the Launceston Golf Club as a foundation member in 1899, Club Champion in 1908, and captain in 1901, 1921 and 1925. He served as president from 1926 to 1944 and was awarded life membership in 1938. The sound of Sir John's laughter on the Launceston golf links was legendary.

