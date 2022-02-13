sport, cricket,

For the second time in as many seasons, Hadspen have overcome Westbury to reach the state finals of the Hurricanes Community Cup. The forfeit of Westbury's semi-final opponents NECA meant the Shamrocks got a free ride to the Northern grand final while Hadspen faced an East Coast representative side. The Chieftains made short work of their opponents as their bowling attack got on top during a spell of 5-9 and never relented to rout East Coast for 76 with a ball remaining. Beau Hills (2-23), Tristan Weeks (2-10) and Liam Reynolds (2-0) all grabbed a pair of wickets in the carnage, more often than not rattling the stumps. Weeks (49* off 29) and Jonathon LeFevre (19* off 19) crushed the East Coast bowling unit despite Angus Tate grabbing two early wickets. The pair put on 71-run in fast time to see Hadspen reach 2-77 inside nine overs to progress to the grand final against Westbury. After Westbury fell at the final hurdle last season against the Chieftains, they were eager to not let history repeat for the second season in succession. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid The Shamrocks had been unbeaten in the Cricket North competition so far but perennial TCL powerhouse Hadspen were up for the task. Their batting unit, headlined by Dane Anderson (53 off 28), Weeks (47 off 27) and LeFevre (28 off 16), bullied the Shamrocks' bowling unit with a ferocious display of power-hitting. The Chieftains' middle-order batter Johnathan Marsden (36* off 27) helped anchor the innings after Hadspen enjoyed an opening stand of 88-runs before Anderson departed via Joel Lloyd (2-34). Several of the Shamrocks' bowlers went for over eight runs an over as Hadspen registered 5-191. The Shamrocks wanted to cut the overrate early but found themselves at 4-25 early in proceedings and facing an uphill battle. Justin Reeves (4-20) and Beau Hills (4-45) did the brunt of the damage as the Shamrocks struggled to gain a foothold in the match. Nathan Parkin (51 off 38) top-scored as the Shamrocks were all out for 142 inside their 20 overs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/cc64fbac-a23d-41d4-985d-5453ab881c5c.jpg/r19_0_4182_2352_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg