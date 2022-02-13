sport, local-sport,

Cricketers embraced the opportunity to play a longer format as regional rivalry was ignited in the women's representative match at Sheffield Recreation Ground on Sunday. Cricket North was too strong as Cricket North West lost by five wickets despite a glimmer of hope emerging part way through Cricket North's batting innings when key wickets began to fall. Cricket North West elected to bat first and Sascha Lowry and Mel Scolyer opened the batting and put on an 18-run stand. The pair both came undone at the hands of Sophie Parkin [2-20 from six overs]. Salt was added to the wound after Lowry's wicket as Meg Radford dismissed Martina Steven in the following over with the score remaining at 47. Kate Chaplin [27 off 41] and Georgia King [18 off 34] put on 41 before a spate of wickets fell. King had been dismissed earlier with the score at 97. Chaplin's wicket was quickly followed by those of Kylie Bramich and Steph Shaw before the Coastal side could add to its tally.. Mary Broadhurst inflicted the most damage for Cricket North, claiming 3-22 from her six overs. Alice McLauchlan also chipped in with 2-17 from her eight overs. Cricket North West were all out for 130 from 38 overs. Amy Duggan opened the batting with Ianthe Boden [8 off 11] and laid down the ground work for Cricket North's chase, blasting 10 fours to reach 46 off 49. Meanwhile wicketkeeper Lowry played a crucial part in the first two wickets, stumping both Cricket North openers. Kahla Summer's wicket of Kate Sherriff ignited a flurry of wickets with King [2-12 from five overs] ending Ava Curtis' innings soon after which was followed up by King's second of the over to see off McLauchlan. However, Cricket North West were unable to secure enough wickets. The partnership of Radford [21 off 42] and Parkin [8 off 22] seeing out the innings to victory in 28.5 overs. Cricket North West captain Georgia King was happy with her side's performance despite the loss.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/e6b8ec86-d457-4dc0-b3dc-e1d768a0ddf7.JPG/r0_354_6960_4286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg