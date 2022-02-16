news, local-news,

GRACE Tame and Brittany Higgins have laid the groundwork for the start of many more actions to develop a way to progress forward against child sexual abuse and domestic violence, despite opposition from many sources around them. I salute them both, they have the guts and the determination to propel subjects many people would rather sweep under the carpet and forget about. As a child sexual abuse survivor from the age of six years old from a very close and trusted member of my family, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you are doing and for bringing these subjects out into the open. As a person who is now approaching her 80th year, I can say this abuse never leaves you, you carry it for a lifetime, the trauma, the betrayal and the loss of a precious childhood that every child deserves. So we now must move forward with Grace and Brittany, giving them every support and encouragement that they will need, as sadly, there will be many more obstacles to overcome along their journey. But they will carry in their hearts all the love and determination and massive thanks from all the abused people who came before them! READ MORE: Man admits to drunken nightclub assault UNBELIEVABLE! We have a government of no delivery in many cases, a quickly disappearing education minister and the premier wants to put in a bid for the Commonwealth Games! If he hopes this will take attention from the government's failings he could be disappointed. Our health system is beyond redemption, our kids can't read, write and add up and Peter Gutwein wants to spend millions on sport, yet again. Wake up! HOW can the premier even consider holding the Commonwealth Games? We can't even afford health or education. We have a velodrome, but does this have enough seating? Everything will need to be built. Will the new venues ever be used again, after the Games? We don't have the population. We can't afford these games. Tell him he's dreamin'. READ MORE: 'Urgent attention': call for overhaul of racing animal welfare RARELY do I agree with the buffoon who somehow manages to be our Deputy PM. But Barnaby Joyce's description of Scott Morrison as "a liar and a hypocrite" certainly has truth when considering Morrison's actions towards refugees. When he was challenged recently in the media to justify the continued imprisonment of young men in a Melbourne hotel, throughout the entire pandemic, PM Morrison simply denied that they were refugees. However, as he well knew, this was a blatant lie as almost all of these men were found to be legitimate refugees long ago and yet most have been detained for the past nine years, since Morrison himself was Immigration Minister. PM Morrison not only distorts the truth regarding refugees, he is also shamefully hypocritical. While he very publicly espouses his Christian faith, at the same time he and his close Hillsong mate Alex Hawke, the current Immigration Minister, could not be more un-Christian in their inhumane treatment of desperate refugees and asylum seekers. We should have no tolerance for political leadership that lacks integrity, compassion and basic morality. This shameful chapter in our history which has irreparably harmed so many lives, and us as a nation, must end now. READ MORE: Burnie shiploader project well under way, says TasRail TO HAVE deer meat for consumption that's shot in the wild should be no problem because if they can sell kangaroo or wallaby under licence, why not use the same standard and licence as the roo shooters? The only stumbling block is vested interests such as farmers that have taken stock from the wild and are now protesting that wild meat is about to come onto the market and therefore probably reduce the price of their farmed deer meat. Lenah Valley meat have bought and sold wild game before with no problem. Venison is a good lean meat and is sold throughout the world, so I can't see any difference. AT 69 years of age, Vladimir Putin is pushing it to continue with his empire-building plans. Both Napoleon and Hitler were much younger when they embarked on their fatalistic attempts to secure their worldly kingdoms. Putin would be much better off playing with his grandchildren, going fishing and even riding horses topless. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/933d3320-8af0-4f56-b034-6e7afa02788c.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg