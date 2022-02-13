sport, local-sport,

Thrills and spills have greeted motorsport fans as the three major categories from Race Tasmania pulled double duties on a two-race Sunday which included an exciting final race. There was the return of an old star in the S5000, a close battle in the Trans-AM and the unearthing of a rising star in TCR to conclude a thrilling Race Tasmania. Reigning champion Nathan Herne took out the opening race of the day in the Trans AM after he was ahead of Kyle Gurton and Ben Grice as safety car provisions prevented the full race completion. Nash Morris' car was still stuck in the sand trap after going off and unable to be removed before the time expired on the race meaning Herne took the race after shifting up two spots from his starting position. It left the feature race with plenty to play for as Herne looked to complete a clean sweep of the races on Sunday while Gurton loomed ominous with his race pace. It was a wild final race of the Trans AM as the mid-pack saw collisions in the opening lap while Tim Brook skated away free into the lead. The seasoned campaigner held off Herne and Lochie Dalton to the end of the race which was finished under safety car. "We're pretty happy, second race didn't quite go to plan this morning so yeah I think everyone in my crew gave me a bit of a kick around the backside," he said. "Pulled my finger out in that one and the car has been brilliant this weekend and didn't quite maximise it this weekend but first round win, a good start to the series." Herne was eager to hit the track at Phillip Island after Symmons Plains with a few planned tweaks to his car. "We really needed to start first, we didn't have the car pace of these other two today ... second place is pretty good for the championship," he said. "We'll come back at Phillip Island, tune the car up a bit and try to get a bit more straight-line handling out of her and we'll go hard at it from then on." Josh Fife caught a brilliant restart on lap 13 of the opening S5000 race of the day as his race pace seemed a notch above the pack. Fife in his second-ever S5000 race controlled the event to the chequered flag ahead of Tim Macrow and James Golding to secure an impressive race win. In the feature race of the weekend, the crowd was eager to see whether the likes of Golding and Macrow could match the pace of Fife. "It's been an awesome experience, first time racing open-wheelers as well so to get a podium as well I am wrapped," Fife said on Sunday. In race three, it was all about Macrow, as the two-time winner of the series showcased his talent to storm to the finish line from second position off the grid. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid Macrow headed a strong podium from the 26-lap race after Golding shot off the track twice, the veteran was never troubled with Cooper Webster and Fife in second and third place respectively. Webster was awestruck after the race as the young driver let a weekend to remember sink in as he stands second in the championship. "I am kinda speechless, I didn't expect to finish on the podium let alone second, I got a grouse start again just like the other race ... it was really tough out there," he said. Macrow paid credit to his team after a faultless display in the major race as he leaves Tasmania with the championship lead. "It's great two little teams have won the race this weekend so that's fantastic ... we work really hard and this is awesome," he said. "The team have done a great job, we had a lot of changes to the car overnight and the thing is an absolute jet ... it's great to get the win." Jordan Cox opened up his Sunday account in the first TCR race away from Bailey Sweeny as Tony D'Alberto claimed third in a tight finish from former champion Will Brown. Brown was stretched wide from D'Alberto with two wheels on the dirt but D'Alberto held his nerve to get to line with less than a second between the pair. Zac Soutar claimed the feature race win, his first-ever in the TCR category after his second-place finish was elevated due to Josh Buchan's five-second penalty for weaving under safety car conditions. Buchanan still leaves Symmons Plains with the championship lead from Soutar and D'Alberto ahead of the series heading to Phillip Island for Round Two. The TCR feature race was not without it's challenges as the race was suspended for nearly 40-minutes after Dylan O'Keefe was spun out into the tire barrier. But the story was all about Soutar as the privateer car driven by the young talent proved top of the pack. "First things first, it was really Josh's win, he had too much pace for me so he just pulled a big gap but I saw he was sort of weaving under safety car there and I wondered what was going on," he said. "Massive family effort, my dad, he sacrifices so much of his time to get this car prepared and he just puts everything into it and my incredible team as well ... it's tough to run your own team but days like this make it incredibly worth it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/d19829f3-3d84-4b53-8771-32a306a1c30a.jpg/r2_204_3998_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg