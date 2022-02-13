news, local-news,

A new federal government report into the aquaculture industry has confirmed what many in Tasmania's aquaculture sector already knew. That is according to the Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association, who welcomed the release of the Supporting a strong future for Australian aquaculture report. The report, completed by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture and Water Resources, aims to examine the vast opportunities for aquaculture in Australia, the barriers faced by industry in expanding their operations, and possible improvements to regulation and policy to support a strong Australian aquaculture sector into the future. Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association communication advisory committee chair Angela Williamson said it was pleasing to see the standing committee noted the critical importance of Tasmania's near $1 billion salmon farming industry to the national $1.6 billion aquaculture sector. "The report recognises Tasmania as the leading state in the sector," she said. "We are pleased to see the committee also highlights the barriers including the need for the regulatory framework to keep pace with changes in the industry." The standing committee listed 15 recommendations in the report including recommending that the federal government and the Fisheries Research Development Corporation strengthen their efforts to support Seafood Industry Australia and the aquaculture industry more broadly to improve community awareness of the ecological sustainability and safety of Australian aquaculture produce. "We especially welcome the call for improved recognition of the ecological sustainability and safety of Australian aquaculture produce," Ms Williamson said. "Biosecurity, career pathways, aquaculture zones and effective regulation are all issues this industry continues to invest in and work hard to ensure the Tasmanian industry remains world-leading. "The committee also recognised the Tasmanian farmed salmon industry for its innovative use of by-products such as using fish waste as fertiliser and salmon processing by-products for pet food."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141052056/2f4cc4fe-0f62-4a72-801e-ce1c3cecd5f0.JPG/r0_360_5472_3452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg