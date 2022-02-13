news, local-news,

Police are continuing to search for an escaped prisoner in the state's South, and have called on the community to provide any information they may have on his whereabouts. Dale Howlett is believed to have escaped prison custody while receiving medical treatment at the Royal Hobart Hospital on Friday. Mr Howlett was last seen about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon heading towards the Hobart waterfront. Tasmania Police Inspector George Cretu said since the sighting there had not been much information received as to Mr Howlett's whereabouts or wellbeing. "The [Queens] Domain was a focus through information that came in of possible sightings, [but he was not found]," Inspector Cretu said. READ MORE: Semi-urgent surgery patients 'shoved into a pigeon hole' Mr Howlett has tattoos on the back of both calves, two full sleeve tattoos and tattoos on both sides of his neck. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a grey t-shirt, maroon shorts and a blue surgical mask. Inspector Cretu said police had received information that Mr Howlett had experience living in the bush. He is not considered to be a risk to the general public, but community members are advised not to approach him and to contact police immediately if they see him on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.

