The prisoner who allegedly escaped prison custody on Friday has now been charged after Tasmania Police confirmed he had been arrested earlier today. He has been charged with escaping and resisting a police officer and will appear before the Hobart Magistrates Court later today. Tasmania Police have arrested the man who reportedly escaped from prison custody in the state's South on Friday. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device The prisoner is alleged to have escaped prison custody while receiving medical treatment at the Royal Hobart Hospital on Friday. Reports indicate that he had last been seen about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon heading towards the Hobart waterfront. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire Following a four-day statewide manhunt, police said the man was arrested a short time ago. "Police would like to thank the Tasmanian community for their assistance and cooperation during the search effort," a statement issued on Tuesday morning said.

