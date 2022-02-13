sport, local-sport,

Marcos Ambrose's standing in Tasmanian motorsport has been elevated to new heights after the Launceston-born racer received a unique honour. Ambrose was inducted into the Tasmanian Motorsport Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in the Symmons Plains Raceway pit lane as the former Supercars champion joined some of the state's finest racers. Ambrose joins his father Ross as well as Brian and John Bowe and Graeme and David Parsons to make it three father-son duos in the Hall of Fame which was established in 1989. "It's a great day for me, I don't look back on my racing very much but it is days like this that you can reflect on what you've done," Ambrose said. "I am always looking forward in my career and life so it's just really nice to be appreciated and thought of." "I am just a racer, I love racing, I love everything about motorsport. I am a historian of the sport so to be part of the fabric of Tasmania, it's an honour." READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid The honour is the latest in an illustrious motorsport career which saw Ambrose conquer Supercars before becoming one of the most successful non-Americans in NASCAR's history with seven wins, eight pole positions and 68 top 10 finishes. Over three decades since Ambrose began his motorsport journey on the karting circuit, where he claimed four Tasmanian junior karting titles, he maintains an involvement with Garry Rogers Motorsport. Regarded as one of motorsport's sharpest minds, Ambrose is tasked with an technical role and a focus on bringing through the next generation. "I've come from a racing lineage and I think it's very important to hand over that information about how to go fast and reduce the risk and make a successful career," he said. "I had a break from racing once I stepped back from driving the car, I just needed to raise a family and get some stability back in their life after moving around the world so much. "Now is a time I feel very comfortable to come back into the motorsport space and handover the knowledge while I am still relatively current, I haven't waited too long and I am really enjoying the technical role I am in." READ MORE: Battle stars as Westbury notch another Cricket North win That next generation focus reaches closer to home for the 45-year-old with his children taking part in the Tasmanian karting scene. "I've been all around the world racing cars and I've chosen to come back to Launceston ... it's a great place to raise your kids here," he said. "My kids are racing go-karts in the Tasmanian circuit, we're helping a lot of junior drivers come through that, a little bit of driver training but just really emotional support for the dads and kids and we're just gonna keep moving forward. "My kids still seem pretty excited about their racing and we'll see where they want to go but I am pretty sure we'll be cutting laps arounds Symmons Plains and Baskerville and just see where it goes." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/2605cfe3-19f4-46a6-8b67-95df1da57d46.JPG/r152_430_3495_2319_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg