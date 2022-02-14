community,

A Launceston student is this year's recipient of TasWater's Steve Balcombe Scholarship. Newstead College graduate Hannah Goss finished Year 12 as college dux with an impressive ATAR of 99.25. Ms Goss has since been accepted into a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours at UTAS, and beaten 54 applicants to be awarded the Steve Balcombe Scholarship. READ MORE: Wind and fuel hamper firefighting efforts at Pipers Brook Road The scholarship is offered by TasWater to support a student studying in an area relevant to the water industry, such as engineering, environmental science and earth science. The scholarship honours the inaugural Chairman of Hobart Water Steve Balcombe who had a notable career in both the public and private sectors in Tasmania before his untimely death in 2001. As this year's recipient, Ms Goss will be provided with $6000 for each year of her four-year university degree, work placements and mentorship, and a graduate position at TasWater. READ MORE: Voucher scheme proposal reignites hospitality debate Additionally, the scholarship with assist Ms Goss in the move from Launceston to Hobart for her first year of university. TasWater chief executive Michael Brewster said he was proud the scholarship was still being awarded to Tasmanian students 22 years on. "It provides an excellent pathway for young people to enter the water industry," he said. READ MORE: Former police officers swap blue line to bottles of wine "They are able to gain real, hands-on experience, by being part of projects with significant outcomes. "The scholarship also helps shape the workforce of tomorrow, ensuring Tasmanians have the skills to provide their community with essential services in an environmentally sustainable way." Ms Goss said she was ecstatic when she found out she had been successful in securing the prestigious scholarship. "I am extremely passionate about the course I chose, and I want to be able to pursue a career in engineering, this scholarship will help me do that," she said. "I am really interested in maths, helping people and creating things which is what drew me to study engineering. "I am looking forward to undertaking the work placements at TasWater to see how the organisation works, how it supports Tasmanians and discovering how everything is maintained." For more information on the Steve Balcombe Scholarship, visit taswater.com.au.

