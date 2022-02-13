news, local-news,

Swimmers and runners alike gathered at the Cataract Gorge on Sunday, before competing in a grueling athletic feat, encompassing both water and land. Swimrun Wild is a relatively new event in which teams of two complete a course consisting of multiple swim and run legs. Sunday's event was the third time the race had been held at the gorge. READ MORE: Semi-urgent surgery patients 'shoved into a pigeon hole' Participants were required to swim 150 metres across the gorge, before running a further 400 metres. That was repeated five times. There were five categories for the competition, they were all-male teams, all-female teams, mixed teams, individual males, and individual females. READ MORE: Wind and fuel hamper firefighting efforts at Pipers Brook Road A group of 15 competitors participated in the event, and organiser Michael Lavender said that was about half the amount initially registered to partake in the race on January 8, before unexpected weather conditions resulted in it being postponed. Despite the underwhelming turnout, Mr Lavender remained thankful to the City of Launceston for allowing the event to be held, and commended the participants for their efforts on the day. "We've had good feedback over the years, because people like to challenge themselves, and this is also something different," he said. READ MORE: Former police officers swap blue line to bottles of wine Launceston resident Casey Mainsbridge won the individual males section of the competition, and said his training in the build-up to the event consisted of swimming a few times a week, but revealed he hadn't been doing much running. "I was attracted to this event because of the short running distance," he said. "It's not about winning for me, it's about having a good go, and I think I did that, but after the first lap I was just telling myself to hang on." READ MORE: Voucher scheme proposal reignites hospitality debate President of Triathlon Tasmania Melissa Hughes said this was the third time she had competed in the event, and revealed it was the first time she had competed individually, a feat which she capped off with a win. "It's a great event because it's really short and sharp, and the location is absolutely beautiful," she said. "You really don't need to be an athlete to do this." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

