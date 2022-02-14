newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The state's education union says Tasmania is failing to meet a national standard on the number of school psychologists and social workers employed within schools. However, the Mental Health Council of Tasmania believes this is symptomatic of broader challenges regarding recruitment within the mental health workforce - something that persists as an issue nationwide. Australian Education Union state president David Genford said Tasmanian students needed, at a minimum, one school psychologist supporting 500 students, as recommended by the Australian Psychological Society. READ MORE: Semi-urgent surgery patients 'shoved into a pigeon hole' "There is currently just one school psychologist for every 900 students in Tasmania," he said. "Implementing this minimum standard would allow children to be seen earlier, assessed faster and have targeted programs in place in schools." Mr Genford said there was one social worker for every 750 students in Tasmanian schools and colleges which was far below the recommended one per 500 students. READ MORE: Wind and fuel hamper firefighting efforts at Pipers Brook Road "School psychologists and mental health strategies need to be supported by adequate numbers of social workers in school, offering on-the-ground support to students and their teachers, tackling the early signs of poor mental health and providing a pathway for those who need help," he said. An Education Department spokesperson said there were 75 full-time equivalent social workers and 58 full-time equivalent school psychologists working within Tasmanian public schools. "All schools have access to social workers and school psychologists with evidence-based priority criteria used to inform service delivery on a state-wide basis," they said. READ MORE: Former police officers swap blue line to bottles of wine "Education system staffing levels have increased by more than 850 full-time equivalents since 2014, including an additional 88 full-time equivalent professional support staff such as psychologists, school nurses and social workers." On the matter of statewide vacancies in these positions, the spokesperson said the Education Department utilised several strategies to recruit and retain professional support staff. "Vacancies fluctuate based on staff movements at any given time, but there are a number of positions currently in various stages of recruitment," they said. "While there are currently national challenges in this key area of recruitment, the department continues to build on recruitment and retention strategies so we are best placed to support our learners." Mental Health Council of Tasmania chief executive Connie Digolis said finding an adequate number of psychologists in Tasmania was a constant issue for the state's mental health workforce in particular. "And I think it'd be fair to say that there are some challenges probably more towards youth mental health supports," she said. "While there is a significant commitment from the government to be able to meet that need, they are up against the challenges of being able to secure the workforce to be able to deliver those supports adequately." Ms Digolis said where there were gaps in the mental health workforce, there needed to be ways to deliver supports differently. She pointed to funding in the last state budget towards mental health first aid training for school nurses and programs targeted towards school principals. "That's a nice example of how we need to broaden out how we provide supports and how we can ensure that more people within school and community environments can recognise when a young person may need some additional support and how to actually make sure that there are avenues for them," Ms Digolis said. "There's been some incredible work done over the last couple of years around developing intake and assessment tools that can support someone being referred into the most appropriate level of care. "That's the type of thing that doesn't have to be necessarily be delivered by someone with a clinical qualification." Ms Digolis said it was equally important to focus on prevention as it was to focus on intervention in the context of mental health management in schools. "While it's important that we have mechanisms in place to be able to respond to where we can see some declining mental health, it's even more important directly looking at how we're building the mental health and wellbeing," she said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/7ae6aa56-258a-4871-a8cc-c3674a0f5b12.PNG/r0_11_3000_1706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg