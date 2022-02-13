Tasmania has recorded 371 new cases of COVID-19
There have been 371 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Tasmania over the past 24 hours.
This is down from the 456 new cases recorded the day before.
There are eight people in hospital with COVID-19, and one of these patients is in an intensive care unit.
Almost 300 people are being treated through the COVID@home arrangement.
There have been no new deaths recorded.
There are 3189 active cases of COVID-19 in the state with 750 of these based in the North and 784 in the North-West.
More than 31,600 Tasmanians have recovered from COVID-19.
