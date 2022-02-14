news, local-news,

He may be the artistic director of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival, head of Musical Theatre at the Victorian College of the Arts, and a director of commercial productions - among other roles - but Tyran Parke started out like many others have in the performing arts. "I started like most do, in my local community theatre group. I was sent there because I was outrageously shy - still am - and my parents were worried that if I did not work out ways to express myself, I would be trampled on by life," he said. Parke climbed the ladder with the usual child roles such as munchkins, Oompa Loompas, various orphans, and a Von Trapp family singer, but only considered it a hobby. "When my mother suddenly died of an asthma attack, the theatre became a place to understand myself through stories. It was there that I found my voice both literally and figuratively," he said. "It became my home, my family, my playground and has remained so ever since." After Parke attended drama school, he took on roles in various shows including Funny Girl, The Sound of Music, Oliver, Anything Goes, The Last Five Years, South Pacific, Sweeney Todd, and Cabaret. "I performed my own shows all over the world, ran a cabaret venue, embraced Shakespeare with the Bell Shakespeare Company, recorded solo CD's and developed new Australian musicals," Parke said. "It was heady and exciting and largely led by my curiosity to understand all the aspects of the theatre, but if anyone had ever suggested I was a potential director, I'd have felt I was closer to an alien." Parke has now directed some of the most well-known names in the industry including Todd McKenny, Rachael Beck, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Paulini, Philip Quast, Lisa McCune, Bert and Patti Newton, Nadine Garner, Emma Matthews, David Hobson, Caroline O'Connor, Rob Mills, Mark Vincent, and Debra Byrne. The director began with the Australian Musical Theatre Festival, based in Launceston annually, in the event's first year as a teacher and performer. He has enjoyed being able to bring some of Broadway's best to the city. "I get to go to work and tell stories. I'm constantly learning things about myself and what it is to be in relationship with others," Parke said. "I also love the community of the theatre. No one is ever alone, and you are celebrated, whoever you are. "One of the things I am passionate about is how the arts can provide us skills for life. Not everyone who goes to a drama class is going to end up an actor, but the skills of theatre are skills of empathy, communication, confidence self-expression." Parke's advice to those entering the performing arts sector was "you are enough", even when battling set backs and hard moments. Parke is currently working on directing the national tour of Sondheim on Sondheim, while also building the 2022 Australian Musical Theatre Festival, with intense planning going into a two-day musical as part of the event. The festival will be held from May 18-22 and provides opportunities for musical theatre lovers, makers and industry professionals to come together to share and celebrate the arts sector. "After a period of being isolated, it's time to share stories and reconnect with immediate, human experiences in the unique way theatre offers," Parke said. "One of the things I'm passionate about is ensuring that all of this year's offerings are in pursuit of hope." However, though Parke is looking forwards with his career, he does not yet know where the future will take him. "I'm a gypsy, which aligns well with theatre, so I do tend to get restless often. I know I want to continue to develop the festival as it genuinely is my greatest professional joy. Then there's a show at the Sydney Opera House that will soon be announced, and there is my own company," he said. "Or I could do something very different - I've had many jobs so it might be time to go back to zookeeping or being a funeral celebrant, but I doubt it. The theatre is never too far away." In regards to the future of performing arts as a sector, Parke said he wanted to see things get back on track, with Broadway not called the "Fabulous Invalid for nothing". "We are always told it is dying and it never does. I went to Sydney recently and there were six fantastic, commercial musicals on. I thought I was on Broadway. So, there's clearly no sign of it withering, it's thriving," he said. "I look forward to hearing more inclusive stories and more Australian stories being told through this medium ... everyone has a story, and every story has a musical waiting to be heard. I just want to help amplify them and ensure they are heard."

