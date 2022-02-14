news, local-news,

George Town Council bolstered their bike trail portfolio on Saturday, with the official opening of their new pump track. The municipality has a distinct history, from early colonial settlement to industrial manufacturing. Like many councils across Tasmania, it has commenced boosting and diversifying its economic and tourism opportunities with the development of mountain bike trails at Mt George, and soon to open at Tippogoree Hills. READ MORE: TFS and SES remain on the ground of a bushfire near Lebrina The new pump track, which is expected to be a complementary feature to those two destinations, is a component of the George Town Mountain Bike Trail Development. That initiative is a $4.4 million project funded by the Commonwealth government under the Community Development Grants Programme, which supports needed infrastructure that promotes stable, secure, and viable local and regional economies. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said the pump track was an exciting addition to the federally funded mountain bike development. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent "The pump track is accessible to anyone, no matter their ability levels," she said. "It will prove to be incredibly popular, particularly with young people and families." George Town's Pump Track was designed and constructed by TrailScapes who have delivered first-class pump tracks across Australia. READ MORE: Missing fisherman found dead in Lake Burbury Located on the corner of Main and Macquarie streets, the pump track is available to be used by riders of bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates, and scooters. George Town mayor Greg Kieser, said he was a keen mountain bike enthusiast, and was excited about what impact both the trail development and the pump track would have on the area's visitor economy. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government begins new plan to curb family violence "The pump track has been developed in a highly visible location, so we are anticipating we'll see a lot of local users, as well as visitors from Launceston and surrounding areas to try out, everyone is welcome," he said. "Council is working with our local businesses to ensure the whole community is ready for the increase in traffic and visitation, and it's extremely important to have the whole community on board as the components to our mountain bike project are completed." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/f75de46b-6a82-48e8-b262-73b26fc84bf6.jpg/r31_242_1020_801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg