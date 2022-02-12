Longford cruise to win against undermanned Deloraine

sport, local-sport,

Ladder leaders, Longford, hosted a Deloraine side that give them a scare during their first encounter earlier in the season, but found their home green more to their liking. The visiting Deloraine side had a whopping seven players missing from their starting 12 and this clearly played a big role in the outcome of the match. Jarrod Howard's rink once again shone bright as their experience proved too strong for Keith Davis rink, recording a 12-shot win. David Heathcote's rink won the first seven ends against Chris Roach but the latter would come home like a steam train from there on in, going on to record a 25-17 win for the Tigers. Daniel Baker was recently promoted to the regional side following consistent performances this year, but couldn't find enough shots to seal an all rinks win over Deloraine, as star of the future, Dylan Samphier, did enough to take home two points for the visitors in a 24-20 scoreline. Invermay came crashing back to earth, following their defeat of Longford, at the hands of Kings Meadows in a five-shot loss. The Lions came out of the blocks strong, scoring 10 shots to nil across all three rinks first end. Josh Appleyard's rink collected five on their first end while David Heron collected a four in his skipping debut. Invermay would rally back to keep the margin close for most of the game - Dennis Bassett managed to peg back Josh Appleyard to an even scoreline after 15 ends. Appleyard's rink would once again kick away as Henry Hollingsworth, Brett Mangelsdorf in his first Premier League game, and the State's best number three, Robert McMullen, would all contribute strongly in an eventual 10 shot win. Shane Davern played several big bowls toward the end of the game to defeat Gene Ayton by four despite Ayton's best efforts - killing three of the last four ends to keep his side in the game. World Champion, Bec Van Asch, would salvage two points for Invermay off the back of some exceptional lead bowls from Debbie Lee, as her rink would go on to defeat David Heron by nine. East Launceston taught the struggling Cosgrove Park a lesson with a massive 41 shot overall victory. Sam Springer's rink contributed the majority of the margin with a 30 shot defeat of David Murfet. David Minns extended the margin with his eight shot win over Scott Stagg. Drew Berwick and Kane Walker would have the closest game of the three rinks as the former would sneak home by a lazy three shots to secure the all-rinks victory. Trevallyn visited Beauty Point and were treated to a magnificent green in which they took a liking to. Lachie Sims rink was once again the barometer for the Thunder as they jumped out to lead 13 to nil after five ends against Joe Hardacre. Sims' rink would continue the momentum from there and eventually run out 20 shot victors in a great team effort from Kirsten Viney, Rodney Murray and Rhys McDougall. Scott Summers rink would begin well, scoring a count of seven on the very first end against Bruce Howard. After leading by as many as 12 shots with only five ends left to play, Summers' rink would come close to squandering their lead entirely as Howard would peg the margin all the way back to one the difference before running out of ends. Mick Savage and Michael Sims had a tight game all day - Savage displaying some elite lawn bowling right from the beginning. Things would swig the way of the Trevallyn rink though, courtesy of another strong performance from Nathan Rutherford in the two's position, as their final score ended 24-15 to ensure Trevallyn stole all 12 points on offer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/68ed6aa2-e9ef-4132-9a40-0271f3b8f294.jpg/r0_1151_2423_2520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg