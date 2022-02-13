sport, cricket,

For the second time in as many games, the Greater Northern Raiders have been rocked by the loss of wickets late on the opening day. During a tough batting period against the new ball after New Town declared at 9-324, the Raiders entrusted John Hayes and Cooper Anthes to battle through until the close of play. For a tick under half an hour against a moving new ball, the pair seemed to fair reasonably well against Harry and Ben Manenti with stumps looming. Harry Manenti's well-aimed short-ball seemed to rise late on Anthes as the batter found himself jabbing at a pull-shot which found a waiting Jack Montgomery to depart. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 Three balls later disaster struck, as Harry Manenti (2-11) ratcheted up the speed which undid Hayes and cannoned low into his stumps to leave the Raiders at 2-20 inside an over. It compounded a difficult day for the Raiders as they were left looking for answers as New Town took the ascendancy during day one. Jonathon Chapman (2-46) made the perfect start for the Raiders to remove Joe Randall without scoring before he knocked over New Town's free-flowing skipper Mitch Owen (30 off 31) for the score to be 2-48. From there, it was largely all New Town as they took ownership of their home ground with Harry Manenti (52 off 92) joining Anthony Mosca (70 off 192) in a beautifully constructed 99-run partnership. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid One Manenti replaced another as Harry fell to John Hayes' spin but Ben Manenti showcased crisp ball-striking and timing for nine boundaries, including two sixes, in a 52-run stand with Mosca. The Raiders claimed 3-19 as James Beattie (3-48) removed Ben Manenti and Mosca in quick succession while Alistair Taylor jagged one back into Tawanda Mupariwa (13 for 25). At 6-218, the Raiders would have been eyeing off another quick strike to rattle New Town out for under 300 but the home side's lower-order kept finding ways to wag and extend their total. Jayden Vince was the key to that effort as the lower-order batter dismantled the Raiders' bowling attack with one lusty blow after another in boundary-laden knock. Vince hit with conviction into the leg-side and firmly down the ground as he rocketed to 63* off 69 in which he clattered 11 boundaries. Following Sam Wright's dismissal after their 39-run partnership, Vince found a hitting partner in Jack Di Venuto (28 off 41) as they pair bolstered the New Town total past 300. The Raiders used eight different bowlers throughout the day as they searched for answers before Sam O'Mahony (2-39) found the answers as he had Di Venuto miscuing to John Hayes and knocked Hunter Wright over with pace before the New Town declaration. Nightwatchman James Beattie (4* off 6) and middle-order batter Taylor (0* off 1) will resume on day two with the score at 2-24.

