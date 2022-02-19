Cautious approach to infrastructure funding required

news, local-news,

With the federal election looming ever closer, it stands to reason that lobby groups would be ramping up efforts to secure funding for their pet projects. The long-vaunted York Park precinct upgrade is high on the list for tourism industry and business stakeholders in Northern Tasmania, who are calling on the coalition and Labor to commit to $145 million in funding for the project. Elphin Sports Centre and Silverdome Stadium are showing their age, and constructing a purpose-built indoor facility at York Park makes sense. But the construction of fit-for-purpose stadiums in Launceston should happen if feasibility studies determine it makes sense for the region, and not simply because the major parties have their cheque books open in the lead-up to the federal election. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man The division of Bass, which was won by Bridget Archer at the last election, is the most marginal electorate in the nation. It is held by a paper-thin margin of 0.41 per cent, so it should come as no surprise to learn that proponents of the project are targeting both major parties in a bid to secure financial backing for an upgrade to the precinct. That funding would facilitate a major upgrade to seating at UTAS Stadium, as well as the construction of an indoor multipurpose facility. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said the investment in the two stadiums would mean Launceston could host more high-level sporting events and competitions, which would boost visitation to the regions. READ MORE: What workload? Busiest minister says he can manage It's a fair and reasonable argument, and following last year's completion of Hobart's MyBank Arena, the North is sorely missing a similar-quality indoor venue to host JackJumpers NBL matches. It would also help bolster efforts to secure a team in the national Super Netball league. The fact that every ticket to the two AFL finals hosted at UTAS Stadium late last year sold out within six hours also suggests there is a genuine demand for quality top-tier events, as well as increased crowd capacity. The proposed expansion would boost available seating to 27,500, up from the current limit of 21,000, making hosting top-tier AFL matches a more attractive proposition. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years Launceston failed to make the grade as a possible host city for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup matches, a result that may have been different if UTAS Stadium has greater capacity. With an A-League expansion into Tasmania having been mooted since the soccer league was established in 2005, improved infrastructure would only assist in attaining that long-held goal. On the flipside, with the sports rorts scandal that played out in the lead-up to the 2019 federal election still fresh in many people's minds, a cautious approach is needed. That questionably administered grants program, which ultimately cost Bridget McKenzie her role as sports minister, resulted in allegations of marginal electorates being given favourable treatment. As a result, anything less than a bipartisan funding commitment could cast a pall over the future of any precinct redevelopment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

