sport, cricket,

A Kate Sherriff-inspired Riverside unit booked their place in the Cricket North Women's grand final with a 49-run win over Launceston. Sherriff scored an unbeaten 88 from 52 balls to carry her bat through the Riverside innings of 8-154 and get them into the grand final for the first time since 2017-18. The all-rounder, who has represented the Greater Northern Raiders on several occasions, batted with almost every member of the Blues' team, with Tasmanian-contracted teammate Emma Manix-Geeves the next highest-scorer with 14. Launceston wicket-keeper Lynn Hendley was involved in the first three dismissals as Riverside sat at 3-38 until Manix-Geeves and Sherriff combined for 46. READ MORE: Jay Hanson claims maiden TCR Australia win at Race Tasmania Rebecca Robinson (3-14) brought the demise of Manix-Geeves, as well as Zahlia Arnold and Sophia Smith in a quick collapse, but Sherriff put the innings on track. Kellie Scott took late wickets to finish with 2-8 and Amy Pereira bowled well at the top to take 2-22 for the Lions. Building their innings around reliable opener Ianthe Boden, the Lions finished their 20 overs on 5-105. Boden and fellow opener Hendley batted for more than half of Launceston's innings before both were dismissed in the 13th over by Monique Booth. Starting the over with several extras, Booth claimed Hendley for 17 before getting Boden for 44 to put the game right in the Blues' hands after their 72-run partnership. Following the rough over for the Lions, Emma Elliott also got herself to 17, but wickets to Booth (3-21), Sophie Parkin (1-11) and Manix-Geeves (1-3) ensured the Blues' victory. The victorious side now have their work cut out for them in next Saturday's contest, facing the six-time defending champions South Launceston. The Blues were the last team to beat them in a grand final back in 2014-15.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/b966afd1-e4ac-44e5-aa94-ef7b845f6c70.jpg/r9_176_3443_2116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg