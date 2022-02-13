news, local-news,

New laws set to come into effect next month requiring cat owners to microchip and desex their cats when they reach four months of age are not only sensible, but long overdue. The new regulations are among a range of measures in the amended state Cat Management Act. As part of the new rules, failure to desex or microchip a cat when it is older than four months of age could attract a fine of up to $8650. Other aspects of the amended legislation include compulsory registration of breeders and a ban on more than four cats living at an individual property without a permit. READ MORE: Ministerial jigsaw: Premier's puzzle for key portfolios Tasmania is one of the most biodiverse islands in the world, with species such as eastern quolls, Tasmanian devils and the rufous-bellied pademelon unique to the state. Along with habitat loss, one of the biggest threats to these animals and other native wildlife is feral cats, through both direct predation and the spread of disease. Collectively, feral cats are estimated to kill more than three billion animals in Australia a year. To put that into perspective, it amounts to about the same number of animals estimated to have been killed or harmed in the 2019-2020 bushfires. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer's licence renewed despite non-compliance A University of Tasmania study involving one of the world's largest network of specially programmed camera traps, has captured more than 750,000 images of animals over the past seven years. Alarmingly, the roughly 600 camera traps scattered throughout the state have recorded more than 50,000 images of feral cats, with the animals sighted in more than 90 per cent of locations. The amended Cat Management Act is obviously not a silver bullet, but it will go some way to curbing the population growth of the thousands of feral cats in Tasmania. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 Questions have already been raised about how the new rules might effectively be able to be enforced. As RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis noted, "the biggest challenge ... is the fact that there's no clear pathway for policing this". But if the new measures act as a deterrent - and the threat of hip-pocket pain is enough to encourage more responsible pet ownership - they should be applauded. These regulations may also pave the way for cat containment rules similar to those that already apply for dogs, which would provide further protection for some of our most precious - and vulnerable - species. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/8af0e5dc-a0d6-4d58-802a-bccc54e96e47.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg