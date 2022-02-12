sport, local-sport,

Perth and ACL's late-night battle for a top-four spot went right down to the wire, with ACL coming away as two-wicket winners with just eight balls remaining. The Demons made 9-229 after a shaky start, with some hard hitting from number eight batter Jake Smith (80* off 75) and Nizar Zakhan (58 off 54) leading the way as a 49-run ninth-wicket stand between Smith and Rizvy Rila (23) boosted the total. However, it wouldn't be enough as the game came down to the final balls as scores in the 40s to Simon Chappell (who also took 3-34 with the ball), Cameron Martin and Shaun Woods and late 20s to Matthew Oates and Ben Harris saw the side across the line. The win ensures the Bluebacks will be in third position when the ladder is confirmed, with four more sides all in the mix for finals. READ MORE: Jay Hanson claims maiden TCR Australia win at Race Tasmania Longford shook off a dangerous Evandale Panthers outfit with a 49-run win. Skipper Richard Howe (52) led the Tigers to 9-180 after Isuru Amarawansha (2-24) removed both openers and was ably assisted by Dion Blair and Matthew Lawrence (both 32). Umang Patel (4-25) took some late wickets to bring the momentum to the Panthers and the run chase looked promising at times but a late collapse of 5-7 brought the innings to a premature end. Kavindu Akalanka made 37, Jonty Manktelow 30 and Rickie Wells 18 as Howe's incredible game continued with 3-14 and Lawrence also backed up his batting with 3-22. READ MORE: Riverside to meet South Launceston in Cricket North women's grand final Trevallyn kept their finals chances alive with a clinical 10-wicket win over Bracknell. The Stags batted first on their home deck, but were dismissed for just 113. Opener and captain Jeremy Tuson provided the most resistance with 25 but the visiting bowlers were just too strong - Drew Clark with 3-10 off eight, Clayde White starring with the new ball again with 2-19 and Liam Bate taking 2-36. James Whiteley praised new recruit Ethan Conway a week ago and the two of them batted their side to victory, the captain-coach with 25* and Conway smacking 76* off 53 balls. READ MORE: NAB League: Devils win thanks to a four-goal last-quarter burst Hadspen kept the momentum flowing with an 83-run with over Legana. Batting first, the reigning premiers made 6-284 as a majority of their batters chipped in at a fair pace. Adam House top-scored with 80 off 62, joining Ivo Agostini (62* off 66) for a 110-run stand as things could have gone sour for the Chieftains. Brothers Aaron (2-56) and Isaac Dusautoy (2-57) finished with near-identical figures before the Durhams were bowled out for 201 on the final ball of their innings. Mike Dunn finished unbeaten on 42 as Kiran Solomonsz and Kelash Kumar made 32 before cameos from Jason Reeves (28 off 14) and Aaron Dusautoy (25 off 14). Justin Reeves led Hadspen's bowling with 4-44, while Beau Hills took 2-19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/c9d5305c-8a71-4461-b67c-ed830fdaec2c.jpg/r0_140_2818_1732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg