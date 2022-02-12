news, local-news,

A former Scottsdale High school student, senator, and state minister Terry Aulich has released his latest novel telling the story of the hunt for a fraudster preacher who has escaped the law in Tasmania to hide in France. Sete, named after a town in Southern France, is Aulich's third novel and is the sequel to his previous novel Clapperland, which told of the rise and fall of fictional predatory pastor Tommy Rayfinger. "Sete is not entirely fictional," Aulich said. "Tasmania has had fraudster preachers, upper class crooks and other con men who took money and ran." READ MORE: Ministerial jigsaw: Premier's puzzle for key portfolios "I wanted to continue to follow most of the main characters from Clapperland, and it's also, in a way, a homage to the town that I lived in over the past decade. "It's such an interesting town, but also it's a town where there's a lot of mixing between people from different countries and ethnic groups." The novel is a thriller comedy that explores the message of threats to democracy as societies become more divided and stronger divisions in politics grow. Aulich said he based Sete on a specific incident where there was a call for the armed overthrow of the French government, with the coup d'etat orchestrated by serving and former French generals. "That in itself is is important because if you look at the events at the Capitol when the these people invaded, Trump supporters invaded the Capitol in order to invalidate the election of Biden, you can see that democracies are a very fragile thing," Aulich said. READ MORE: Greyhound trainer's licence renewed despite non-compliance "My whole life has been, in some way, connected with politics - sixteen years in federal and state parliaments, but also I spend a lot of time monitoring elections around the world." Aulich said that although in Australia we had managed to hold onto democracy, we were losing accountability with who gives money to what party, and the corrupt and incompetent ministers who were still in power. The ideas behind the novel have been something Aulich wanted to explore for a while, particularly the democracy and multicultural aspects. The author enjoys going for walks on beaches, or uninhabited areas, where he can think through the plot and characters, and how characters would interact with each other. "Then I just come back and I might sit down for three or four hours a day, but I just need that time off to think," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/b4d0dc61-245f-4386-b885-c59b6ab2864b.jpg/r924_365_3976_2089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg