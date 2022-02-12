newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tasmania JackJumpers have been hit with a heavy blow ahead of their crucial clash against finals aspirant South East Melbourne Phoenix. The JackJumpers will be without centre Will Magnay as they attempt to secure their fifth win in a row and second win on the mainland on Sunday. The JackJumpers' star player was ruled out by the franchise after sustaining knee soreness which is expected to leave him on the sidelines for three to four weeks. READ MORE: Golden support for Tassie's Commonwealth Games bid for 2026 Magnay will be replaced in the 12-man squad headed to Melbourne to take on the Phoenix by Jock Perry. JackJumpers' chief executive Simon Brookhouse said that the franchise would take a cautious approach with Magnay as he returns to fitness. "Our athletes' health is our main priority, and we will ensure Will receives the best care possible in order for him to return and help the JackJumpers achieve further success on and off the court," he said. "It's disappointing for Will, who was really hitting his straps and providing that big body for us, but he'll do everything he can together with our medical team to get back as soon as possible." The former New Orleans Pelican will be a week-to-week proposition for the JackJumpers as they make do without a key piece of their starting five. It continues a tough run with injury for the 23-year-old after he worked hard in the pre-season to overcome an ankle injury which he had surgery on after playing last season's grand final with Perth.

