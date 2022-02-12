sport, local-sport,

As the second-fastest qualifiers claimed wins in all three of the national categories, Symmons Plains was treated to some brilliant racing on Saturday. Jay Hanson made it three from three from second-placed starts on Saturday, winning Race Tasmania's main event on day two. Racing the only Audi RS3 in the Southern Hemisphere, the teenager pulled out to a comfortable lead late in the race to get the win from Josh Buchan and Nathan Morcom. READ MORE: NAB League: Devils win thanks to a four-goal last-quarter burst "I got the car so late and all the spares to go with the car very late ... to be out the front is really cool," first-time winner Hanson said. Michael Caruso was the big mover of the race, starting from 19th before finishing in 12th, while Brad Shiels claimed the coveted 10th place to start race two from pole on Sunday. Tasmanian debutant and Targa Tasmania winner Eddie Maguire finished in 19th position. Plenty of tight passing and side-by-side racing ensued as Tim Brook won a safety-car-filled contest. John McCorkindale provided the first one of the day, sending his car into the sand just seconds after recording the race's fastest middle sector. Another one followed just laps later due to a trackside fire, as Kyle Gurton continued to put plenty of pressure on the wild Brook, who corrected his mistakes to stay in the lead. READ MORE: TCR driver Will Brown thrilled to be back for Race Tasmania Tasmanian Tim Shaw was put into the wall later in the piece for the final incident of the race as it then finished under the guise of the safety car. Fellow Tasmanian Owen Kelly also had a mixed race, starting strong before a seatbelt issue put him towards the back but it wasn't all bad news with young gun Lachie Dalton finishing in the top 10 after starting outside it. Reigning Australian Gold Star champion Joey Mawson led from start to finish despite plenty of pressure in the 25-lap S5000s race. Mawson started stronger than James Golding and held him off all race as all nine drivers posted a time under the race record. Italian Alfie Costanzo broke the record during his stellar four-year stint in the 80s but on Saturday it changed hands to Mawson, who bettered it by 1.2 seconds. READ MORE: Launceston's Adam Garwood one to watch in S5000 at Race Tasmania "I knew that starting off P2 that we would have the better side of the grid," Mawson said. "Thankfully I used that to my advantage and it's obviously very difficult to follow in these cars so I knew, once I got in the lead, if I didn't make any mistakes the race would be mine." Tim Slade rounded out the podium with 18-year-old Cooper Watson finishing in fourth, while Tasmanian Adam Garwood was one of only two drivers to better their qualifying position - finishing in eighth. Earlier in the day, 17-year-old Charlie Parker won the first race of the Hyundai Excels but it came at a cost. Parker, who is the grandson of Tasmanian motorsport legend Greg Crick, was involved in a roll-over, damaging his car and ruling him out of the second race - as well as fellow Northerner Jackson Shaw. READ MORE: Race Tasmania first as Nathan Herne aims to defend Trans Am title In Parker's absence for race two, it was Josh Webster who took advantage, having finished second in the earlier race. In the HQ Holdens, Otis Caldwell held off a flying Andrew Bird to win race one, with Bird setting a lap record of 1:12.9080. With the second race held with a reversed grid, Caldwell and Bird both worked their way from the back to finish 1-2 once again.

