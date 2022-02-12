news, local-news,

The state Government is introducing several initiatives in an attempt to accelerate visitation back to King Island. These initiatives are expected to generate significant support and business for the island's tourism operators and increase its economy. The King Island community, consisting of only 1600 people, was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak last month. On January 6, Public Health requested those planning to travel to the island to reconsider their trip. READ MORE: New study offers hope for people with terminal lung disease That recommendation was withdrawn on January 14, once it was deemed the outbreak had passed its peak, but the damage to the island's tourism economy had already been done, after a significant and rapid decline in visitors. However, things now appear to be looking up for the Bass Strait island. On Saturday, Tourism, Hospitality and Events Minister Guy Barnett attended Launceston Airport, where he announced the government would be implementing a travel incentive scheme. The scheme is set to provide $300 towards the cost of accommodation and tourism experiences on King Island for visits undertaken between May 1 and July 31 this year. It will be made available to 700 bookings, starting in early April. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes This follows the government's extension of its underwriting agreement for the continuation of Sharp Airline flights between both Hobart and King Island and Hobart and Flinders Island, announced earlier this week. As a result, Sharp Airlines are now set to introduce a Red Hot Winter return fare of $300 per person between Hobart and King Island for a limited number of seats on its three weekly services. That winter limited fare offer will go on sale on Monday, February 14, for flights from Hobart to King Island from May 1 through until end of July, this year. Mr Barnett said Sharp also operated regular flights between Launceston and the Island, and believed the travel incentive could be attractive to people living in the north of the state as well. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said the airport had been the main gateway to King Island and Flinders Island for about 90 years, and said it was imperative the airport had a strong airline service capable of continuing that. "This announcement is very welcome," he said. Mr Barnett also revealed Tourism Tasmania was preparing a $100,000 promotional campaign in partnership with local industry and King Island Council to support those initiatives. "Final details are being worked through, however there is a great opportunity for this activity to leverage Tourism Tasmania's upcoming $5.32 million Off Season campaign that will run nationally from Easter," he said. "The timing and content for this activity was agreed after consultation with the local industry, West X North West Regional Tourism and the King Island Council." West x North West Tourism chief executive of Tom Wootton, said the announcement of government support for the island was exciting. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? "I know people on the island are absolutely pumped for what the winter months now hold, and are inviting visitors over, so they can showcase their truly unique destination and the range of experiences it offers." King Island Council mayor Julie Arnold expressed serious disappointment in the messaging advising visitors to stay way from the island early into their recent COVID-19 outbreak and was critical of business support packages put forward by the Tasmanian government last month. However, Cr Arnold said she was pleased with the government's recently announced initiatives. "The initiatives are a great way to kickstart the tourism here again, and help to overcome some of the damage that has been done," she said. "I'm also keen and grateful for the people coming across within the next two weeks to specifically speak to some of our tourist operators that have really suffered recently, which will help in not just offering them assistance, but to increase the understanding of what exactly the issues they're facing are." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

