Not sure where that came from - but it's official - Tasmania has expressed an interest in hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. But there was a rider from the outset - and it's much more realistic - join with another bid to deliver the Games. And very quickly that bid should be - and could only be - Melbourne and Regional Victoria. They are in the box seat and can do it on their own. But why not spread and share the load? Cutting to the chase - there is no way that Tasmania could do it on its own - even though its population is almost the same as the city of Hamilton, Canada which hosted the first Games in 1930 and hopes to deliver the centenary edition in eight years' time. There are three major problems - not the least being the amount of time to prepare for a Games in 2026. The only viable time of the year to host the Games in south-eastern Australia in March/April - so by the time a decision is made there would be less than four years to put everything together. READ MORE: Tasmania could offer rowing, mountain biking facilities for 2026 Commonwealth Games Whilst the Commonwealth Games Federation has changed its hosting rules so that the successful candidate no longer has to present a purpose-built Athletes Village, Tasmania would have no option but to construct one. The bare facts are that the state simply does not have the beds for the Games Family - athletes, team and competition officials, service providers, sponsors, VIPs and guests let alone a single spectator. And it's the spectators who deliver the economic benefits from hosting a Games. Building four mini-villages around the state could be self-funding in terms of their sale on conversion to alternate usage post Games and a good solution to Tasmania's affordable housing shortage. But could they be built in three and a half years? Unlikely given the current shortage of builders, apprentices and materials. And then there's the not so small matter of facilities. Whilst those very-helpfully-changed rules make it possible for hosts to choose the vast majority of sports - those that suit their current livery or those that are easier and cheaper to provide - athletics and swimming remain the two compulsory sports. And neither is cheap to present. But maybe this is where the AFL might be able to step in and overcome the problem they face with another April Commonwealth Games in Melbourne - the MCG being unavailable for months. It could kill a flock of birds with one carefully pitched stone with development of a 35-40,000 seat stadium for the flagship athletics competition which could then be converted to football mode ready for the entry of a Tasmanian team into the national league. Swimming is problematic as neither the Hobart or Launceston facilities lends itself to being temporarily expanded - so it would also require a new venue to be built - and for what use thereafter? So, the better plan is without doubt to hitch a ride with a Victorian bid. READ MORE: Rebecca Van Asch supports Commonwealth Games 2026 bid That makes sense - and is completely viable. All it needs is some co-operation from across the Strait. Let's say it could be agreed that Tasmania host a quarter of the sports - which would mean five or six. Road cycling, mountain biking and BMX make absolute sense and perhaps the now oversize for international racing Silverdome velodrome could be reconfigured to host the track events as well. Rowing hasn't been in the Commonwealth Games since 1986 and canoeing has never had a gig but with some smart thinking both could be made attractive to the developing nations of the Commonwealth. Limit the rowing regatta to single and double skulls and pairs for both light and heavy weights with the organisers providing shells for those teams that cannot bring their own - and it just might work. Planning something similar for a sprint canoeing could mean being able to host both sports at Lake Barrington which would need only a makeover to be fit for purpose. There is no shortage of options around the state to introduce the white-water version of the sport to the Commonwealth. And team sports like hockey, netball, basketball and rugby 7s can all be accommodated in existing venues that are easily modified.

