Tasmania Police are continuing to search for an escaped prisoner in Southern Tasmania. Dale Howlett was last sighted about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon heading towards the Hobart waterfront. It is believed he escaped prison custody while receiving medical treatment at the Royal Hobart Hospital. Mr Howlett has tattoos on the back of both calves, two full sleeve tattoos and tattoos on both sides of his neck. Police said Mr Howlett had experience living in the bush and would most likely try to acquire items such as clothing, a mobile phone, or other supplies. Police are asking for members of the public to be vigilant in checking their personal belongings and to report anything out of the ordinary or missing. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a grey t-shirt, maroon shorts and a blue surgical mask. He is not considered to be a risk to the general public, but community members are advised not to approach him and to contact police immediately if they see him. Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.

