Tasmania has recorded a decline in new COVID-19 cases, as the total number of active cases in the state continues to plateau. In the past 24 hours to Friday, 456 new cases were recorded, while the total number of active cases remained steady at 3282, down slightly from 3295. READ MORE: Ministerial jigsaw: Premier's puzzle for key portfolios Hospital cases rose by one to 17, with the Department of Health advising nine people were being treated specifically for COVID-19, while eight patients were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. No new deaths have been recorded, while one person remains in an intensive care unit. People in the COVID@home program declined from 358 to 313, while five people are under observation in the state's community case management facilities.

