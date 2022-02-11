UTAS Stadium's AFLW game to be played at North Hobart Oval

newsletters, football-list,

Launceston's UTAS Stadium has seemingly lost its North Melbourne AFLW clash for the season, with next weekend's Collingwood clash to be held at North Hobart Oval. Originally set to be held in Launceston on February on Friday, February 18, the game has now been moved south at 3.10pm on the following Sunday. The change was announced as the AFLW unveiled their round seven and eight fixtures late Friday afternoon, with the latter to be the competition's Indigenous round. Two previously-postponed matches are set to be played across the rounds, with the AFL's general manager of competition management, Laura Kane pleased to be getting games on the park. READ MORE: Cricket North representative side getting ready for North-West "We are pleased to be able to update the AFLW community with the revised fixture for rounds seven and eight of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition," Kane said. ' "While the ongoing pandemic continues to impact and challenge our competition and our wider community, we want to thank every AFLW Club, players and the AFLPA, umpires, venues, governments, ticketing agents and all supporters for their understanding and commitment to the season. "We look forward to a festival of football from round seven with nine games across seven days while round eight, the AFLW Indigenous Round, is a truly significant round that provides further opportunity for the competition to continue to celebrate and learn from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and staff in our game. "The health and safety of the community remains the highest priority for the AFL and we will continue to work closely with respective state governments and health authorities on arrangements that both protects that and allows us to progress the AFLW season." The Kangaroos' Tasmanian deal sees them play two games in the state per year, with no grounds specified throughout. The side has never lost in its adopted home state, defeating previously unbeaten Fremantle last weekend to keep the record in tact. Eight Tasmanians - Daria Bannister, Brooke Brown, Nicole Bresnehan, Ellie Gavalas, Brittany Gibson, Ella Maurer, Mia King and Perri King - feature on the club's list.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/cfa2057f-1d33-4e78-b966-ad44844db3a4.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg