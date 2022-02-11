news, local-news,

TFS has issued a smoke alert message for Deloraine and Quamby Brook. A green waste fire is burning at Deloraine Waste Disposal site and smoke, ash and embers are expected to be visible around Deloraine and Quamby Brook. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card There is currently no threat to communities, but motorists in the area should exercise caution. Residents at higher risks from the effects of smoke can access further information from the Department of Health website. READ MORE: Courtney's resignation sparks debate on House of Assembly numbers It comes as a bushfire at Pipers Brook Road burned approximately 1140 hectares since Thursday afternoon.

