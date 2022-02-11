news, local-news,

The Federal Government's suspension of its contentious religious discrimination bill has brought relief for those in the LGBTIQ+ communities who are calling for it to be dropped completely, but mixed thoughts exist on the future of the laws. This week the House of Representatives passed the bill but with added and equal protections for transgender students after five Liberal MPs refused to pass the bill without these amendments. But the government then put the bill on hold, due to the possibility of it being defeated in the Senate. Some Christian groups say they want to see the bill dumped, believing that the latest changes water down the original anti-discriminatory intent of the bill. Catholic Archbishop Julian Porteous expressed his disappointment with the recent occurrence, but believed that the shelving of the bill was temporary. "Our politicians clearly understand how important this bill is in stopping the attack on the intrinsic rights of religious organisations in Australia," he said. "I look forward to seeing the bill introduced to parliament in the future." Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome AM called on the government to drop the bill altogether, saying it is deeply divisive and had little support on either side of the debate. Mr Croome added his thanks to Bass MHR Bridget Archer and other Tasmanian Federal Members who stood up to protect Tasmania's anti discrimination laws. "We are relieved the legislation has been withdrawn because it would have weakened Tasmania's gold-standard Anti-Discrimination Act and allowed denigration and discrimination in the name of religion," Mr Croome said. "This is a victory for all those community advocates who bravely told their personal stories about suffering denigration and discrimination in the name of religion. "This drawn out debate about religion discrimination, which is a continuation of the marriage equality debate, is having a corrosive impact on the LGBTIQ+ community because it says our equal rights are still up for debate."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/ef695bc6-1207-4585-aa97-40a5f4682de8.jpg/r4_98_1916_1178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg