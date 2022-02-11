War reporter's Tasmanian legacy in spotlight 122 years after death

news, local-news, william, lambie, war, correspondent, the age, tasmania, boer war, journalist

On Thursday, February 9,1900, William John Lambie, war correspondent for The Melbourne Age, was killed while on assignment with a small Australian patrol band in South Africa to cover the Anglo-Boer War. He was the first Australian war correspondent to die in service to his profession. A little-known figure now, Lambie had been celebrated in his time for his war reportage, which also took him to Sudan in 1885, where he became the first Australian war correspondent to be wounded while on the job after he was ambushed and shot in the leg during his escape. Born in Argyllshire, Scotland in 1860, William John Lambie arrived in Australia with his family at the age of three and was the son of well-known Presbyterian minister Reverend John Lambie. He was educated and began work as a journalist in Victoria and in 1883 arrived in Tasmania to take a job with The Hobart Mercury. At the time of his arrival in Tasmania, Lambie had already garnered a positive reputation among other journalists and The Gippsland Times reported that he "proceeded [to Hobart] carrying with him the good wishes of every pressman in Melbourne". His time with The Mercury was short lived, however, and he was soon heading back to the mainland in 1884 after accepting a job with The Sydney Morning Herald. Despite his short time working on The Apple Isle, he would soon become acquainted with Tasmanians once again in the events surrounding his death. Because of this, Tasmanian historian and author Reg Watson believes the war correspondent's legacy in Tasmania has been too often overlooked. Mr Watson first came across Lambie while researching his book, Heroes All: Tasmanian Casualties in The Anglo-Boer War, as it was in fact with a Tasmanian patrol band in South Africa that Lambie was ultimately killed. "I have tried for many years now to have this brave dedicated man greatly honoured and recognised more fully. Although a Victorian, Lambie was killed with Tasmanians and because so, is buried with Tasmanians and is listed as one," he said. When the troop was ambushed in 1900, Lambie was one of three Australians to die in the resulting gun fight. Lambie left behind a widow, Clara Ada Church Lambie, and following his death his next of kin received the Queen's South African medal. His death was commemorated by a plaque in the previous offices of The Age, but following the newspaper moving, the plaque has been lost. Consequently, Mr Watson has been spearheading a push to once again have Lambie's sacrifice recognised more formally on Australian soil - and he thinks Tasmania is just the place to do it. "In 2016, I endeavoured to have a plaque produced in his honour and mounted near the beautiful Boer War, Queen's Domain, Hobart," he said. The Hobart Council, however, ultimately, rejected the application, claiming Lambie's connection to the state's capital was tenuous - though it must be noted that this does not speak to his legacy in the state overall. "I will keep trying," Mr Watson said.

