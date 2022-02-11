sport, cricket,

Hadspen and Westbury are geared up for the Northern finals of the Hurricanes' Twenty20 Community Cup which take place this weekend. The perennial TCL powerhouse and the undefeated Cricket North side won their respective Twenty20 competitions and will now vye for the right to represent Northern Tasmania at the overall grand final at Bellerive Oval. "For local cricket clubs to have the ability to play at a word-class facility is something special, and this format provides this opportunity to our community," Cricket Tasmania's Greater North Community Cricket Manager Alex King said. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid The pair may meet in the Northern grand final but only if they manage to beat a representative side from the North East and East Coast respectively. The Shamrocks are yet to be beaten this season and once again find themselves in the community cup finals and will be eager to take the next step after losing to Hadspen in the grand final last season. "We're really looking forward to the opportunity to play against some teams outside of our competition," Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said. "We will be looking to have a red-hot crack this time around after going down to Hadspen last time." Hadspen were propelled by star batter Dane Anderson's heroics after he crushed 167 from just 64 balls as Hadspen made 5-260 to sink Westbury, his former side. Chieftains' coach Liam Reynolds is only too aware of how Twenty20 can change off the back of one player. "Obviously we get to represent the TCL as well and hopefully we put a good performance in over the first game, make it through to the final and give it a red-hot crack," he said. "Twenty20 is a fickle game and it only takes one player to get away or have a good couple of overs and it changes the game, so we are looking forward to the challenges that that presents." The Chieftains will be hoping they can return to the state final decider after they fell at the final hurdle to North-West Coast opponents Ulverstone. Anderson starred in the final but Ulverstone's side, headlined by Alex Wynwood, proved too good. "We know that we are going to come up against some pretty good opposition, that's to be expected, and I think my guys are willing to accept the challenge," Reynolds said. The Northern finals will be held at Hadspen Recreation Oval on February 13.

