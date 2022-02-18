Buzzed on Tea-HC? Launceston beekeeper stung with drug trafficking charge

news, local-news, thc, beekeeper, cannabis, court, magistrates, trafficking, launceston, Tasmania

A 41-year-old apiarist who was discovered to be growing cannabis plants in the vegetable garden of his Launceston home was convicted of trafficking in the Launceston Magistrates Court last week. Hamish Stuart Taylor pleaded guilty to trafficking, cultivating and using a controlled substance, following a police search at his Launceston address, which uncovered more than six and a half kilograms of cannabis material. READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance Police also discovered six cannabis plants in the home's vegetable garden, as well as an active hydroponics set-up at the rear of the property, where cannabis seedlings were being cultivated. All up, 25 cannabis plants were found at the property, including 10 seedlings. Taylor, who lived at the property with his husband, told police he had planted the cannabis in spring of 2019 and had set up the hydroponics operation as a back-up, after cannabis had been stolen from his vegetable garden overnight. READ MORE: Courtney's resignation sparks debate on House of Assembly numbers He also claimed that he did not grow cannabis for profit and first began using it 26 years ago to help treat his epilepsy, which he has suffered from ever since a childhood bout of meningitis and had worsened in subsequent years following a series of car accidents. The prosecution was clear in not disputing Taylor's medical condition. Epilepsy Action Australia, the nation's leading provider of epilepsy support and information, states that new research has found that "compounds derived from the cannabis plant can reduce the severity and frequency of seizures in some people, especially in children who have severe epilepsy disorders". As of July last year, new regulations meant Tasmanian doctors could more readily prescribe medicinal cannabis to suitable patients, though the program has been criticised for being expensive and protracted. The court heard that Taylor most often brewed the cannabis into a tea - rather than smoking it - and could have up to six cups a day. According to his defence counsel, Taylor's "successful" business as a beekeeper and his disability support helped support his claim that he did not grow the cannabis for financial gain. READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card This was further backed up by the lack of messages on his phone relating to deals or the sale of cannabis. Likewise, Magistrate Sharon Cure agreed that Taylor was not "running a business" and was "engaged at the lowest level" of trafficking. READ MORE: Tasmania interested in Commonwealth Games 2026 bid That said, both the defence and prosecution agreed that Taylor was likely to have engaged in bartering and exchange. Despite Taylor not engaging in the selling of the drug, however, trafficking charges can apply to any amount of cannabis above one kilogram or plants numbering above 10, meaning he was well above the threshold for a major offence that can carry a conviction of up to nine months in prison. However, Ms Cure ultimately convicted Taylor of trafficking with no jail time and a $1129.30 fine. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

