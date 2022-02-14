newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation have provided a medical definition of what constitutes an 'up-to-date' status for COVID-19 vaccinations. Individuals aged 16 years and over were previously considered up-to-date if they had received two doses of an approved vaccine. Under the new definition, individuals should receive a booster dose three months after their first two doses. Under the ATAGI definition, a person will be considered 'overdue' if they have not received a booster dose within 6 months of completing their first two doses. A booster dose is not recommended for children aged five to 15 years old with the age group considered up-to-date after receiving one dose of an approved vaccine. Severely immunocompromised individuals aged five years and over require a third primary dose from two months - and no later than six months - after their second dose to remain up-to-date. People 16 years and over are recommended a fourth dose, three months after their third dose, but will be considered up-to-date after receiving their third dose. Australasian Society for Infectious Diseases Vaccination Special Interest Group chairperson Professor Katie Flanagan said the definition had been provided to establish a national definition of what medically constituted an up-to-date vaccine status. Professor Flanagan said it was fair to assume that in a year the up-to-date definition would change. "We would anticipate that there would be waning immunity and the program will have to adapt accordingly, but nobody knows what that's going to look like," she said.

