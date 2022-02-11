sport, local-sport,

Things didn't go to plan for jockey Brendon McCoull in the $150,000 Tasmanian Derby at Elwick on Friday but he still landed the money on heavily-backed favourite The Nephew. Despite being trapped three wide throughout, The Nephew was able to outstay fellow Victorians Ashy Boy and Dodgy One and give McCoull the second Derby of his illustrious career. "He jumped better than I expected and I found myself in a position where I would have had to go too far forward or too far back to get in," McCoull said. "So I just had to suck it up and get him to relax ... it was a good tough win. With a more economical run, he could have put them away by two or three lengths. He's obviously a very nice horse." Tasmanian-bred The Nephew, who cost $40,000 at the local sale, is raced by a Prime Thoroughbreds syndicate managed by Joe O'Neill and trained by Patrick Payne. O'Neill said the Wordsmith gelding was 'a lovely stayer'. "He beat older horses in the Woodend Cup last start and he had to do it tough today but was still too good so he's got it all ahead of him," the owner said. "He's nominated for the Australian Derby (in Sydney) and the SA Derby is another option." McCoull won his first Derby on local star Dream Quest in 2003. South African jockey Barend Vorster and South Australian mare Zoushine combined to win the $150,000 Bow Mistress in an all-interstate finish. Vorster gave the Tony & Calvin McEvoy-trained mare a perfect run, one out and one back, before edging out Award Winner and the fast-finishing Bons Abroad. Outsider Bom Dot Com ran the race of her life to be the first local home in fourth place. Vorster said Zoushine was a temperamental mare and he had to ride her patiently. "I've got to know her and if you ride her too aggressively she will turn it up,' the jockey said. "There was also a bit of a head-wind on the turn so I didn't want to go too early." Zoushine had been stakes-placed twice previously and it was her owners' long-range plan to target the group 3 Bow Mistress and add to her future value as a broodmare. Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder won the $100,000 Strutt Stakes but not with the filly most punters expected. Miss Charlie Brown, a $21 chance, returned to her best to score a narrow win over fellow Spreyton resident Ashmania who looked home when she dashed to the front in the straight. Victorian favourite Bundle Of Fun, who was recently transferred to Trinder for a Tasmanian campaign, made ground late for third after having trouble getting into the clear in the home straight. Trinder was 'relieved' to see Miss Charlie Brown back to her best and the listed race win was a reward for the persistence of her owners. "The Strutt Stakes and Oaks have always been her targets this time in and I was happy with her early in her preparation," the trainer said. "But things went wrong at her past two starts when she came to Hobart. "Those two runs were very plain and I probably would have preferred to miss this race and save her for Launceston. "But the owners wanted to roll the dice again so I moved her out to the farm, changed her training and put blinkers on." Jockey Troy Baker said the addition of blinkers was "a great gear change' and the winning move. Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson foreshadowed a trip to Melbourne for Turk Warrior after his effortless win in the Carbine Club 3YO. Ridden for the first time by Codi Jordan, the gelding sat outside the leader before charging clear in the straight to record his ninth win from 10 starts. "Coming back from the 1600m (of the Tasmanian Guineas) to 1100m didn't really worry us - I just told Codi to be positive early and either lead or sit outside the leader," Stevenson said. "She got him to relax and he was always travelling." The race carried only a modest first prize of $16,875 but the owner (Seyit Basol) and breeder (Grenville Stud) picked up another $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses. Stevenson said Turk Warrior would now go to the $75,000 3YO Classic on Launceston Cup day. "If he wins and pulls up enormous, we'll then look at Melbourne," the trainer said. "We won't target anything flash - we'll just put him through the system so if we go back later he'll have been there and done it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/6076b493-1108-42f6-8da9-90f78d4f0bc9.jpg/r0_106_3870_2293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg