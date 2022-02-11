news, local-news,

Representatives of Tasmania's Labor Party have voiced concerns over the effectiveness of current government financial support available for small businesses across the state. This comes after the Tasmanian Liberal government announced on Tuesday that increased funding would be made available through a second round of business impact support grants. READ MORE: New study offers hope for people with terminal lung disease Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad and opposition small business spokeswoman Janie Finlay appeared at the Quadrant Mall in Launceston yesterday to discuss Labor's COVID Supporting Business, Supporting Jobs Plan. Mr Broad said Labor's economic team had travelled the state recently, talking to businesses about the impact of the border reopening, and observed a trend that indicated foot traffic was down and turnover for small businesses had been "slashed". "Small businesses are struggling more now than they were during the lockdown last year," he said. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes Earlier this week, Small Business Minister, Jane Howlett, said the maximum funding available for businesses that experienced a reduction in business due to COVID-19, for the period of January 15 to February 14, had doubled, allowing for a maximum funding amount of $10,000, with the minimum amount remaining at $1000, depending on the turnover of each business. Ms Finlay said this wasn't enough and called on the government to implement Labor's package, which she said would provide immediate relief by rebating fixed costs on water bills and networks charges on power bills, provide land-tax relief, where landlords agree to pass that on to businesses, and extend the September quarter payroll tax relief. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter Co-owner of Vegout on George, Christine Chandler, was brought to tears when asked how the proposed package would assist her small business, after it had endured a "rollercoaster ride" since December 15. Premier Peter Gutwein said since the start of the pandemic, businesses across the state had received more than $160 million in COVID-specific support programs, and reiterated the Tasmanian government would consider further support if necessary. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

