South Launceston president Jeremy Jackson says the club will put its Grassroots Cricket Fund grant money toward three projects. The club received $3500 as part of the GCF which is a partnership between the Australian Cricketers' Association and Cricket Australia. Australia's professional cricketers are providing $2.5 million from the GCF this season to support community cricket. "With the money, we intend to invest in a defibrillator machine for the indoor centre here at the NTCA complex for all users to hopefully never need to use but in case they ever do, it might save someone's life," he said. "That's an important one for us. "The other things we're looking to get with the funding will be a rollout Flicx pitch to play junior cricket on if we don't have maybe a ground available or something like that to be able to play and train on an outfield pitch. And also a shade marquee for our main viewing area." Jackson highlighted the NTCA was a multi-purpose venue used by cricket, soccer and football clubs as well as casual users. He feels the defibrillator will be of benefit to many. READ MORE: Hockey smarts have helped Parrots' assistant coach on footy field A Flicx pitch is a roll-out plastic cricket pitch which you can put on the outfield of an oval. Jackson said the main marquee area - overlooking NTCA number 2 - was in need of an upgrade. "It's where a lot of supporters and players congregate on game day," he said. "We've had a marquee there, we've had for quite a number of years and it's pretty tired and in need of replacing. "We're going to invest in a better shade marquee to keep our players and supporters shaded on game days." Jackson said it was great to have access to funding support. "The support we get nowadays from Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association through the Grassroots Cricket Fund is a really valuable piece of support for us and community cricket club volunteers who work really hard to generate any money they're able to generate. "And generally by the time you've bought cricket balls, you've paid for ground hire, you've paid all your set bills for the season, there's often not a lot left over to spend on some of the things you want to spend money on. "You're just not always in the cash-flow situation to buy those big-ticket items. "To be able to access funding directly to be able to purchase some of those big-ticket items that will make our club better for all our users and members - it's invaluable to us." Seventeen Tasmanian clubs and centres received grants through round one of the funding. The second round of grant applications open on Monday February 14.

