news, local-news,

Treasury has forecast Hobart's consumer price index to grow by 4 per cent over 2021-22, placing additional pressure on the cost of living in Tasmania. The projected CPI increase is double that of two years ago. In its revised estimates report released on Friday, Treasury noted strong CPI growth over the past year driven by rising fuel costs, construction costs, and broad-based price pressures. It said inflationary pressures were likely to remain for some time, but were expected to drop to 3.5 per cent in 2022-23. READ MORE: Adolescent self-harm linked to school attendance CPI went up by 1.8 per cent in 2020-21 and 2.5 per cent in 2021-22. Premier Peter Gutwein said CPI was a consistent challenge for a small jurisdiction like Tasmania due to the state's reliance on national and international supply chains. "The cost of living is increasing, but in Tasmania over the last 12 months, we've had one of the strongest growth rates in terms of wages, both public and private," he said. "I would hope that the impact of CPI settles over time, but obviously, the Treasury forecast indices for quite a solid level of CPI increase." READ MORE: Courtney's resignation sparks debate on House of Assembly numbers Despite another forecasted underspend in the state's infrastructure budget, Mr Gutwein said the government's infrastructure program was on track. "What this update indicates so far is that for the first six months, we spent over $320 million worth of infrastructure investment," he said. "It's a good outcome, but it puts us at around 35 per cent of the infrastructure spend by the end of the year, noting a lot of our work goes on through the latter part of summer and into the early autumn." READ MORE: Mowbray woman fined after PayWave spree with stolen bank card The revised estimates report notes a net increase in forecast GST revenues of $343.7 million and a net increase in state taxation revenue of $214 which reflects increases from payroll tax, land tax and conveyance duty. Labor's finance spokesman Shane Broad said the government's budget bottom line had been saved by unbudgeted GST receipts, and state taxes, especially stamp duty. "But when you have a look at the revised estimates, what you see at the end of it, there's still $3.4 billion in debt which is a massive record," he said. "The reality is [the Premier] has only shifted the dial on record debt by $90 million and we'll still be borrowing $2 million a day, every day for the next four years."

